Les news du 17 Mai 2019
Par FullSail		   
Vision-Conquest-Discipline European Conquest 2019
Par grintold		   
Les news du 16 Mai 2019
Par northstar		   
Void Of Silence
Par ellestin		   
Indian Nightmare
Par Fabulon		   
Moloth
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 14 Mai 2019
Par Ander		   
Theory In Practice
Par Johnjohn		   
The Kovenant
Par Sakrifiss		   
Allegaeon
Par donvar		   
PPCM #16 - Top 5 du Thrash qui tache
Par MoM		   

Les news du 17 Mai 2019

News
Ondskapt - Sinners Bleed - Slipknot - October Tide - Orphalis
ONDSKAPT (Black Metal) est de retour ! Les suédois vont enregistrer à partir du mois prochain leur nouvel album qui sortira dans le courant de l'année toujours via Osmose Productions. Affaire à suivre !

SINNERS BLEED (Death Technique) a mis en ligne deux extraits de son nouvel album Absolution qui sortira le 24 mai via War Anthem Records. Ils s'écoutent ci-dessous :

 Les news du

SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal Moderne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album We Are Not Your Kind qui sortira le 9 août via Roadrunner. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Insert Coin
2. Unsainted
3. Birth Of The Cruel
4. Death Because Of Death
5. Nero Forte
6. Critical Darling
7. Liar’s Funeral
8. Red Flag
9. What’s Next
10. Spiders
11. Orphan
12. My Pain
13. Not Long For This World
14. Solway Firth

 Les news du

OCTOBER TIDE (Doom/Death) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album In Splendor Below qui sort aujourd'hui via Agonia Records. "Ögonblick Av Nåd" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

ORPHALIS (Brutal Death Technique) sortira son nouvel album The Approaching Darkness le 7 juin chez Rising Nemesis Records. Les Allemands annoncent avoir gardé leurs racines death technique tout en y incorporant des touches atmosphériques, dissonnantes et blackened. Un premier extrait sera mis en ligne lundi. Tracklist :

1. Aeons of Destruction
2. The Stench of Human Failure
3. The Futility of Existence
4. Herding Black Sheep
5. Forging an Entity
6. With Torches in Hand
7. The Covetous Plague
8. Moulded to Serve
9. From the Depths
10. Emerging as One		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
17 Mai 2019
17 Mai 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

FullSail citer
FullSail
17/05/2019 09:28
Décevant le single du Slipknot, après 'All Out Life' qui laissait présager de bonnes choses... J'espère que l'album ressemblera pas à ça finalement.

