ONDSKAPT (Black Metal) est de retour ! Les suédois vont enregistrer à partir du mois prochain leur nouvel album qui sortira dans le courant de l’année toujours via Osmose Productions. Affaire à suivre !
SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal Moderne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album We Are Not Your Kind qui sortira le 9 août via Roadrunner. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Insert Coin
2. Unsainted
3. Birth Of The Cruel
4. Death Because Of Death
5. Nero Forte
6. Critical Darling
7. Liar’s Funeral
8. Red Flag
9. What’s Next
10. Spiders
11. Orphan
12. My Pain
13. Not Long For This World
14. Solway Firth
ORPHALIS (Brutal Death Technique) sortira son nouvel album The Approaching Darkness le 7 juin chez Rising Nemesis Records. Les Allemands annoncent avoir gardé leurs racines death technique tout en y incorporant des touches atmosphériques, dissonnantes et blackened. Un premier extrait sera mis en ligne lundi. Tracklist :
1. Aeons of Destruction
2. The Stench of Human Failure
3. The Futility of Existence
4. Herding Black Sheep
5. Forging an Entity
6. With Torches in Hand
7. The Covetous Plague
8. Moulded to Serve
9. From the Depths
10. Emerging as One
17/05/2019 09:28