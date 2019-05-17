»

(Lien direct) ORPHALIS (Brutal Death Technique) sortira son nouvel album The Approaching Darkness le 7 juin chez Rising Nemesis Records. Les Allemands annoncent avoir gardé leurs racines death technique tout en y incorporant des touches atmosphériques, dissonnantes et blackened. Un premier extrait sera mis en ligne lundi. Tracklist :



1. Aeons of Destruction

2. The Stench of Human Failure

3. The Futility of Existence

4. Herding Black Sheep

5. Forging an Entity

6. With Torches in Hand

7. The Covetous Plague

8. Moulded to Serve

9. From the Depths

10. Emerging as One