(Lien direct) VORUM (Death Metal), c'est fini. Voici le communiqué du groupe paru sur Facebook :



"THE WORST IS YET TO COME!



VORUM is now officially dissolved.

A decision in the making for some time that is now ripe and set to go out - as well as AWAKE new beginnings - with a dissonant ROAR.



KEEP YOUR EYES FIXATED ABOVE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND UNVEILING.



TO DEATHS METAL!

VORUM 2008-2018.



With that said, none of the components of Vorum have been lacking in productivity leading up to this execution. All members are still active within different bands together in one form (or several of them) or another. The time is here to put the entity of Vorum to death, a resolute blow and a necessity to let the hammers of madness fall even heavier!



HAILS!"