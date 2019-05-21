chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
139 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave - Posthumous Humi... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Full Of Hell
 Full Of Hell - Weeping Choir (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 21 Mai 2019
 Les news du 21 Mai 2019 - B... (N)
Par Ander		   
Magic Circle
 Magic Circle - Departed Souls (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 20 Mai 2019
 Les news du 20 Mai 2019 - C... (N)
Par Sim		   
Fields of the Nephilim
 Fields of the Nephilim - El... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Devin Townsend
 Devin Townsend - Empath (C)
Par Hallu		   
Kronos
 Kronos - Titan's Awakening (C)
Par White Razor		   
Les news du 17 Mai 2019
 Les news du 17 Mai 2019 - B... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - …And As... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 14 Mai 2019
 Les news du 14 Mai 2019 - D... (N)
Par MoM		   

Les news du 21 Mai 2019

News
Les news du 21 Mai 2019 Belligerent Intent - Death Before Dishonor - SubRosa - Orphalis
»
(Lien direct)
BELLIGERENT INTENT (Death/Black) c'est terminé ! Si l'avenir du groupe semblait en suspens depuis quelques mois c'est désormais officiel d'après Metal-Archives. Les australiens ont d'ailleurs supprimé tous leurs comptes de réseaux sociaux.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR (Hardcore) sera de retour cette année avec un nouvel album intitulé Unfinished Business à paraître le 26 juillet sur Bridge Nine Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Cowards Will Fall
02. True Defeat
03. Freedom Dies
04. Save Your Breath
05. Bad Blood
06. Haunted
07. Left To Die
08. Promises Of Yesterday		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUBROSA (Doom Metal / Post Metal) vient d'annoncer via sa page Facebook la fin de ses activités après plus de 13 ans. Chacun des membres semble déjà embarqué dans de nouvelles aventures :

SUBROSA a écrit : To all of our beautiful, supportive fans and friends,

After a magical 13-year run, SubRosa is calling it quits (for now). Rebecca decided she wanted to focus on her solo project, The Keening, and Kim, Sarah, Levi and Andy have all been able to focus their creative energies on other musical ventures. We would never have experienced our dreams as reality without you, and we cannot thank you enough. Rather than despairing over what is lost, we want to continue this journey with you. We are all on fire right now writing new music:

• Kim and her partner are soon releasing their noise/doom/electro-magma love child into the world as Teleprom.

Bandcamp: https://teleprom.bandcamp.com/releases

• Andy is about to put out a new record with his 2-piece Bass and Drums band DØNE.

Bandcamp: https://donebandmusic.bandcamp.com/

• Sarah and Zachary Livingston from Minsk are releasing the first Asphodel Wine album “Slowdance Macabre” – a dynamic sonic narrative of love, passion, fire and the perils of consciousness – early next year, and are already writing their second album.

Instagram: @asphodelwine
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asphodelwine/

• Rebecca has started writing music for her solo project The Keening.

Instagram: @thekeeningmusic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thekeeningmusic/

• And last but not least, Andy, Kim, Levi, and Sarah are writing an album that is heavier than a truckload of lead bricks. Our band is unnamed as of this announcement, but we will keep you posted on that.

If you ever came to a SubRosa show, listened to a song, gave us a place to crash, booked a show, promoted our music, or worked with us in any way, you were part of our dream. In particular, we'd like to thank our label owners and booking agents: Chris Bruni, Nathan Carson, Nanouk de Meijere and Ola Blomkvist, for supporting us continually through the years.

We love you.

»
(Lien direct)
ORPHALIS (Brutal Death Technique) a mis en ligne un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Approaching Darkness à venir le 7 juin via Rising Nemesis Records. Il s'agit de "The Stench of Human Failure".

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
21 Mai 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
21/05/2019 11:23
Mince pour Belligerent Intent, même si avec le départ (d'abord annoncé comme temporaire, mouais) de Matt Wilcock ça ne m'étonne pas vraiment…

Sinon toujours pas convaincu par Orphalis...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Magic Circle
 Magic Circle
Departed Souls
2019 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   
Full Of Hell
 Full Of Hell
Weeping Choir
2019 - Relapse Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Belligerent Intent
 Belligerent Intent
Death/Black - 2007 † 2019 - Australie		   
Death Before Dishonor
 Death Before Dishonor
Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
SubRosa
 SubRosa
Doom Metal / Post Metal - 2005 - Etats-Unis		   
Magic Circle
Departed Souls
Lire la chronique
Full Of Hell
Weeping Choir
Lire la chronique
Ataraxie + Dionysiaque + Mauvaise Foi
Lire le live report
Time Lurker / Cepheide
s/t (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Pissgrave
Posthumous Humiliation
Lire la chronique
Devin Townsend
Empath
Lire la chronique
Grimgotts
Dragons of the Ages
Lire la chronique
Fields of the Nephilim
Elizium
Lire la chronique
Vale Of Pnath
Accursed (EP)
Lire la chronique
Warkunt
Of Ruins And Agony
Lire la chronique
Vision-Conquest-Discipline European Conquest 2019
Doombringer + Mgla + Revenge
Lire le live report
Zaum
Divination
Lire la chronique
Indian Nightmare
Taking Back The Land
Lire la chronique
Moloth
Reconquista
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
King Animal
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - S2//Épisode 4 - Rétro-Satanisme et tartinage à l’Italienne
Lire le podcast
Coffin Rot
Coffin Rot (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Mondfinsternis
Galdrastafir
Lire la chronique
PPCM #16 - Top 5 du Thrash qui tache
Lire le podcast
Nightfog Descends
Promo Tape 2018 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Metalhertz - S02E03 - Surveillez le ciel!
Lire le podcast
Void Of Silence
The Sky Over
Lire la chronique
Keys of Orthanc
Dush agh Golnauk
Lire la chronique
Godskill
The Gatherer Of Fear And Blood
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL 1990-1994 : Le top 10 / Le pas-top 3
Lire le podcast
Totalitarian
Bloodlands (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malenuit
Incandescente (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kampfar
Ofidians Manifest
Lire la chronique
Murdryck
Födelsen
Lire la chronique
Jades + Sortilège
Lire le live report