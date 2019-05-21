|
Les news du 21 Mai 2019
News
Les news du 21 Mai 2019 Pelican - Hellish Grave - Belligerent Intent - Death Before Dishonor - SubRosa - Orphalis
|PELICAN (Rock / Metal instrumental) qui s'apprête à sortir le 7 juin son nouvel album intitulé Nighttime Stories via Southern Lord Recordings, vient d'en livrer aujourd'hui un deuxième extrait. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Cold Hope".
01. WST
02. Midnight And Mescaline
03. Abyssal Plain
04. Cold Hope
05. It Stared At Me
06. Nighttime Stories
07. Arteries Of Blacktop
08. Full Moon, Black Water
|HELLISH GRAVE (Black/Speed) a dévoilé deux extraits de son nouvel album Hell No Longer Waits qui sortira le 31 mai via Helldprod Records. Ils se découvrent ci-dessous :
|BELLIGERENT INTENT (Death/Black) c'est terminé ! Si l'avenir du groupe semblait en suspens depuis quelques mois c'est désormais officiel d'après Metal-Archives. Les australiens ont d'ailleurs supprimé tous leurs comptes de réseaux sociaux.
|DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR (Hardcore) sera de retour cette année avec un nouvel album intitulé Unfinished Business à paraître le 26 juillet sur Bridge Nine Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Cowards Will Fall
02. True Defeat
03. Freedom Dies
04. Save Your Breath
05. Bad Blood
06. Haunted
07. Left To Die
08. Promises Of Yesterday
|SUBROSA (Doom Metal / Post Metal) vient d'annoncer via sa page Facebook la fin de ses activités après plus de 13 ans. Chacun des membres semble déjà embarqué dans de nouvelles aventures :
SUBROSA a écrit : To all of our beautiful, supportive fans and friends,
After a magical 13-year run, SubRosa is calling it quits (for now). Rebecca decided she wanted to focus on her solo project, The Keening, and Kim, Sarah, Levi and Andy have all been able to focus their creative energies on other musical ventures. We would never have experienced our dreams as reality without you, and we cannot thank you enough. Rather than despairing over what is lost, we want to continue this journey with you. We are all on fire right now writing new music:
• Kim and her partner are soon releasing their noise/doom/electro-magma love child into the world as Teleprom.
Bandcamp: https://teleprom.bandcamp.com/releases
• Andy is about to put out a new record with his 2-piece Bass and Drums band DØNE.
Bandcamp: https://donebandmusic.bandcamp.com/
• Sarah and Zachary Livingston from Minsk are releasing the first Asphodel Wine album “Slowdance Macabre” – a dynamic sonic narrative of love, passion, fire and the perils of consciousness – early next year, and are already writing their second album.
Instagram: @asphodelwine
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asphodelwine/
• Rebecca has started writing music for her solo project The Keening.
Instagram: @thekeeningmusic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thekeeningmusic/
• And last but not least, Andy, Kim, Levi, and Sarah are writing an album that is heavier than a truckload of lead bricks. Our band is unnamed as of this announcement, but we will keep you posted on that.
If you ever came to a SubRosa show, listened to a song, gave us a place to crash, booked a show, promoted our music, or worked with us in any way, you were part of our dream. In particular, we'd like to thank our label owners and booking agents: Chris Bruni, Nathan Carson, Nanouk de Meijere and Ola Blomkvist, for supporting us continually through the years.
We love you.
|ORPHALIS (Brutal Death Technique) a mis en ligne un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Approaching Darkness à venir le 7 juin via Rising Nemesis Records. Il s'agit de "The Stench of Human Failure".
21/05/2019 17:37
Ça met deux semaines pour arriver mais le dollar Australien est vraiment intéressant pour nous autre Européens!
21/05/2019 16:46
Sinon toujours pas convaincu par Orphalis...
Ouai ça fait chier pour Belligerent, d'autant que leur dernier album est difficilement trouvable... une réedition semble compromise....
21/05/2019 11:23
Sinon toujours pas convaincu par Orphalis...