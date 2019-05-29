chargement...

Les news du 29 Mai 2019

News
Les news du 29 Mai 2019 Lions Metal Fest - Vader - Ultra-Violence - Arkona - Lonewolf - Voice Of Ruin - buy jupiter - Destinity - Monolyth - Benighted - Graveyard - Satanika - Rammstein - Evohé - Rogga Johansson - Vulture
»
(Lien direct)
Pour rappel ce samedi à Montagny (69) c'est le LIONS METAL FEST, avec la présence de VADER (Death Metal), ULTRA-VIOLENCE (Thrash Metal), ARKONA (Folk Metal), LONEWOLF (Power Metal), VOICE OF RUIN (Thrash/Groove), BUY JUPITER (Modern Metal), MONOLYTH (Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore), BENIGHTED (Brutal Death), et celle exceptionnelle de DESTINITY (Thrash/Death Mélodique) qui se reformera pour l'occasion et jouera un concert unique. Pour info 80% des billets ont été vendus, il reste donc encore des places disponibles !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEYARD (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Hold Back The Dawn qui sortira le 20 septembre via War Anthem Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...

1. Swarm Of Flies
2. Winds Like Daggers
3. Of Extant Cults And Living Terrors
4. Hurled Unto Damnation
5. The Storm Above (Port Sulphur)
6. The Shrike
7. O Beast I Fear Thy Name
8. Madre De La Noche		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SATANIKA (Black / Thrash Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Horde Of Disgust qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Osmose Productions. "The Void" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RAMMSTEIN (Metal Industriel) a mis en ligne un nouveau clip tiré de son album éponyme sorti il y'a peu. "Ausländer" s'écoute et se regarde ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EVOHÉ (Black metal) a dévoilé deux extraits de son nouvel album Deus Sive Natura qui sortira le 31 mai via Folter Records. "Eola Monumenta" et "Sleeping With Wolves" s'écoutent ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ROGGA JOHANSSON (Death Old-School) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album solo Entrance To The Otherwhere qui sortira le 19 juillet via Transcending Obscurity. "A Journey Into Fear" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VULTURE (Speed / Thrash) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Ghastly Waves & Battered Graves qui sortira le 7 juin via Metal Blade. "Murderous Militia" se découvre ci-dessous :

01. Fed To Sharks
02. The Garotte
03. B.T.B. (Beyond The Blade) (YouTube)
04. Ghastly Waves & Battered Graves
05. Dewer's Hollow
06. Tyrantula
07. Stainless Glare (YouTube)
08. Murderous Militia
09. Killer On The Loose

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
29 Mai 2019

