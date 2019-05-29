»

(Lien direct) GRAVEYARD (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Hold Back The Dawn qui sortira le 20 septembre via War Anthem Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...



1. Swarm Of Flies

2. Winds Like Daggers

3. Of Extant Cults And Living Terrors

4. Hurled Unto Damnation

5. The Storm Above (Port Sulphur)

6. The Shrike

7. O Beast I Fear Thy Name

8. Madre De La Noche