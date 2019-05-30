»

(Lien direct) DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Death Metal) vient de se séparer de son guitariste Christian Kühn. Le communiqué du groupe via Facebook :



"We are going through some heavy times right now. After 14 years we are parting ways with exceptional guitarist and longtime friend Christian Kühn. The decision was made by both sides and ends a chapter of 14 years, 4 albums, hundreds of shows all around the globe. We shared good and bad times and are grateful and proud of his part in DS history. Without him we would not be where we are right now. We respect this difficult yet necessary step and wish him only the best in all his future endeavors.



On this note, we are officially looking for a new guitar player that has the chops, the dedication and the right mentality to step into his shoes and beyond.



Reach out to us if you believe this applies to you!"