Les news du 30 Mai 2019

News
Vader - Orphalis - Darkthrone - Machine Head - Birdflesh - Defeated Sanity
ORPHALIS (Brutal Death Technique) a mis en ligne un 2ème extrait de son nouvel album The Approaching Darkness qui sort le 7 juin via Rising Nemesis Records. Il s'agit de "The Futility of Existence".

 Les news du

DARKTHRONE (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Duke Of Gloat" à découvrir ci-dessous. Old Star sortira demain, le 31 mai, sur Peaceville Records.

01. I Muffle Your Inner Choir
02. The Hardship Of The Scots (YouTube)
03. Old Star
04. Alp Man
05. Duke Of Gloat
06. The Key Is Inside The Wall

 Les news du

MACHINE HEAD (Melodic Groove/Thrash/Néo Metal) va proposer une version réenregistrée de son album Burn My Eyes, à l'occasion de ses vingt-cinq ans. "None But My Own" se découvre ici dans sa version actuelle, telle qu'elle sera présentée sur scène prochainement ...

 Les news du

BIRDFLESH (Grindcore) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Extrem Graveyard Tornado qui sortira le 28 juin via Everlasting Spew. "Land Of Forgotten Riffs" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Death Metal) vient de se séparer de son guitariste Christian Kühn. Le communiqué du groupe via Facebook :

"We are going through some heavy times right now. After 14 years we are parting ways with exceptional guitarist and longtime friend Christian Kühn. The decision was made by both sides and ends a chapter of 14 years, 4 albums, hundreds of shows all around the globe. We shared good and bad times and are grateful and proud of his part in DS history. Without him we would not be where we are right now. We respect this difficult yet necessary step and wish him only the best in all his future endeavors.

On this note, we are officially looking for a new guitar player that has the chops, the dedication and the right mentality to step into his shoes and beyond.

Les news du
30 Mai 2019
30 Mai 2019

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser
Keyser
30/05/2019 18:16
dantefever a écrit : Convaincant cet extrait de Darkthrone

Clair ! Allez hop, commandé !
dantefever
dantefever
30/05/2019 16:44
Convaincant cet extrait de Darkthrone

