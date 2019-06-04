chargement...

Alice In Chains + Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
 Alice In Chains + Black Reb... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
PPCM #17 - I have a THRASH, I have a DEATH... HAN ! THRASH DEATH !!
 PPCM #17 - I have a THRASH,... (D)
Par MoM		   
Towering
 Towering - Obscuring Manife... (C)
Par snort		   
Peste Noire
 Peste Noire - Peste Noire -... (C)
Par Sylé		   
NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST IV - JOUR 3
 NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST IV - ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Charnel Altar
 Charnel Altar - Charnel Alt... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
K.F.R.
 K.F.R. - L'Enfer à sa source (C)
Par asghaard666		   
NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST IV - JOUR 1
 NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST IV - ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 2 Juin 2019
 Les news du 2 Juin 2019 - L... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2019
 Les news du 30 Mai 2019 - V... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - The Princ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Hypocrisy
 Hypocrisy - Osculum Obscenum (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 4 Juin 2019

News
Les news du 4 Juin 2019 Damnation Defaced - Valgrind - Pathology - Alter Bridge - Abbath - Immolation
»
(Lien direct)
DAMNATION DEFACED (Death Moderne Mélodique) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album qui sortira en fin d'année via Apostasy Records. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VALGRIND (Death Metal) est actuellement en studio pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui devrait sortir d'ici la fin de l'année. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PATHOLOGY (Brutal Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls" à découvrir ci-dessous. Reborn To Kill sortira le 9 août via Pavement Music. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls
02. Forced Regression
03. The Beast Within
04. Frothing At The Mouth
05. Empathy Ends
06. Dragged Into The Cave
07. Pit Of Bones
08. The Druids Gavel
09. Crematorium Flames
10. Stone Axe Dismemberment
11. Predation
12. Celestial Condemnation

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALTER BRIDGE (Hard Rock) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album qui devrait sortir d'ici la fin de l'année. Plus d'informations prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABBATH (Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Outstrider qui sortira le 5 juillet via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IMMOLATION (Death Metal) a dévoilé son nouveau clip pour le titre "The Distorting Light" tiré de son dernier album en date, le très bon Atonment paru en 2017 sur Nuclear Blast Records :

 Les news du
Jean-Clint + AxGxB
4 Juin 2019

