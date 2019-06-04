»

(Lien direct) PATHOLOGY (Brutal Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls" à découvrir ci-dessous. Reborn To Kill sortira le 9 août via Pavement Music. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls

02. Forced Regression

03. The Beast Within

04. Frothing At The Mouth

05. Empathy Ends

06. Dragged Into The Cave

07. Pit Of Bones

08. The Druids Gavel

09. Crematorium Flames

10. Stone Axe Dismemberment

11. Predation

12. Celestial Condemnation



