Concours CULT LEADER (Hardcore chaotique) : en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Paris le jeudi 20 juin au Gibus. Toutes les infos ici. Plus que 2 jours pour participer !
PATHOLOGY (Brutal Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls" à découvrir ci-dessous. Reborn To Kill sortira le 9 août via Pavement Music. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls
02. Forced Regression
03. The Beast Within
04. Frothing At The Mouth
05. Empathy Ends
06. Dragged Into The Cave
07. Pit Of Bones
08. The Druids Gavel
09. Crematorium Flames
10. Stone Axe Dismemberment
11. Predation
12. Celestial Condemnation
Par Ander
Par AxGxB
Par MoM
Par Sylé
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par asghaard666
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sakrifiss
Par dantefever
Par Troll Traya