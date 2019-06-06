The Oblivious Lure, le nouvel albums des Italiens de DEMIURGON (Death Metal), sortira le 12 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Il Culto Cannibale" :
01. Tsansas
02. Kapalikas (Bandcamp)
03. ...Dèi Dimenticati
04. Il Culto Cannibale
05. Profezia Di Una Specie Morente
06. The Oblivious Lure
07. Teatro Del Coito
08. The Day Dawn Came Twice
Ce vendredi sortira via Iron Bonehead Productions le premier album des Mexicains d'INFERNAL CONJURATION (Death Metal). Intitulé Infernale Metallum Mortis, celui-ci se dévoile ci-dessous en intégralité :
01. Dreadful Knowledge
02. Profound Immorality
03. Infernal Conjuration
04. Cleansed In Asphyxia
05. Necrolatria (A Los Muertos Blasfemos)
06. In The Presence Of Another World
07. Demonic Possession
08. Tremendous Plague
09. Ultimatum
ORPHALIS (Brutal Death Technique) propose de découvrir l'intégralité de son nouvel album ci-dessous. Intitulé The Approaching Darkness, celui-ci sortira ce vendredi 7 juin via Rising Nemesis Records.
01. Aeons Of Destruction
02. The Stench Of Human Failure
03. The Futility Of Existence
04. Herding Black Sheep
05. Forging An Entity
06. With Torches In Hand
07. The Covetous Plague
08. Moulded To Serve
09. From The Depths
10. Emerging As One
Les Suédois de VICTIMS (Crust) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé The Horse And Sparrow Theory le 28 juin via Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Revenge Of Our Fathers".
01. The Horse And Sparrow Theory
02. The Birth Of Tragedy
03. There's Blood On The Streets
04. We Fail
05. Fires Below
06. The Sea And Poison
07. Hell Is Full Of Good Intentions
08. Revenge Of Our Fathers
DESECRESY (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 23 juillet sur le label espagnol Xtreem Music. Celui-ci aura pour titre Towards Nebulae. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Gate" :
