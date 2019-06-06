»

(Lien direct) VICTIMS (Crust) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé The Horse And Sparrow Theory le 28 juin via Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Revenge Of Our Fathers".



01. The Horse And Sparrow Theory

02. The Birth Of Tragedy

03. There's Blood On The Streets

04. We Fail

05. Fires Below

06. The Sea And Poison

07. Hell Is Full Of Good Intentions

08. Revenge Of Our Fathers





