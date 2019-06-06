chargement...

Les news du 6 Juin 2019

News
Les news du 6 Juin 2019 Infernal Conjuration - Orphalis - Victims - Amon Amarth - Hex - Stille Volk - Desecresy
»
(Lien direct)
Ce vendredi sortira via Iron Bonehead Productions le premier album des Mexicains d'INFERNAL CONJURATION (Death Metal). Intitulé Infernale Metallum Mortis, celui-ci se dévoile ci-dessous en intégralité :

01. Dreadful Knowledge
02. Profound Immorality
03. Infernal Conjuration
04. Cleansed In Asphyxia
05. Necrolatria (A Los Muertos Blasfemos)
06. In The Presence Of Another World
07. Demonic Possession
08. Tremendous Plague
09. Ultimatum

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ORPHALIS (Brutal Death Technique) propose de découvrir l'intégralité de son nouvel album ci-dessous. Intitulé The Approaching Darkness, celui-ci sortira ce vendredi 7 juin via Rising Nemesis Records.

01. Aeons Of Destruction
02. The Stench Of Human Failure
03. The Futility Of Existence
04. Herding Black Sheep
05. Forging An Entity
06. With Torches In Hand
07. The Covetous Plague
08. Moulded To Serve
09. From The Depths
10. Emerging As One

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Suédois de VICTIMS (Crust) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé The Horse And Sparrow Theory le 28 juin via Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Revenge Of Our Fathers".

01. The Horse And Sparrow Theory
02. The Birth Of Tragedy
03. There's Blood On The Streets
04. We Fail
05. Fires Below
06. The Sea And Poison
07. Hell Is Full Of Good Intentions
08. Revenge Of Our Fathers


 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AMON AMARTH (Heavy / Death Mélodique) a dévoilé hier le clip de "Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Berserker paru début mai sur Metal Blade Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEX (Death/Doom) sortira son nouvel album intitulé God Has No Name le 5 juillet via Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "All Those Lies That Dwells…".

01. Thy Kingdom Gone
02. Soulsculptor
03. Worshipping Falsehood
04. Daevangelism - The Dark Sunset
05. Where Gods Shall Not Reign
06. Apocryphal
07. All Those Lies That Dwells...

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STILLE VOLK (Folk occitan) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album Milharis prévu pour le 28 juin via Prophecy Productions. "La grotte du jadis" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DESECRESY (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 23 juillet sur le label espagnol Xtreem Music. Celui-ci aura pour titre Towards Nebulae. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Gate" :

 Les news du
6 Juin 2019
6 Juin 2019

