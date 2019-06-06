Les news du 6 Juin 2019
News
Les news du 6 Juin 2019 Stille Volk - Desecresy - Desecresy
|»
|STILLE VOLK (Folk occitan) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album Milharis prévu pour le 28 juin via Prophecy Productions. "La grotte du jadis" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|DESECRESY (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Towards Nebulae qui sortira le 23 juillet via Xtreem Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Gate
2. Trophies Of Death
3. Only Mist Drifts
4. Fringes Of Existence
5. Endless Swamp
6. Sediments Of Blood
7. The Dead Language
8. The Damned Expedition
9. Transfiguration March
10. Unbeknownst To Mortals
11. Forms In Echos
|
|»
|DESECRESY (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 23 juillet sur le label espagnol Xtreem Music. Celui-ci aura pour titre Towards Nebulae. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Gate" :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Deathrash
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par MoM
Par Sylé
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par asghaard666
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sakrifiss