(Lien direct) DESECRESY (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Towards Nebulae qui sortira le 23 juillet via Xtreem Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Gate

2. Trophies Of Death

3. Only Mist Drifts

4. Fringes Of Existence

5. Endless Swamp

6. Sediments Of Blood

7. The Dead Language

8. The Damned Expedition

9. Transfiguration March

10. Unbeknownst To Mortals

11. Forms In Echos



