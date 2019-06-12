chargement...

Les news du 12 Juin 2019

News
Detherous - Disentomb - Lord Gore - Neurosis - Fluids
DETHEROUS (Death Old-School) a dévoilé deux extraits de son premier album Hacked To Death qui sortira le 16 août via Redefining Darkness. Ils se découvrent ci-dessous :

DISENTOMB (Brutal Death) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album The Decaying Light qui sortira le 12 juillet via Unique Leader Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :

Le nouvel album des Américains de LORD GORE (Death Metal) aura pour titre Scalpels For Blind Surgeons et sortira le 9 août sur Everlasting Spew Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Crawling" :

01. Planet Of Forgotten Flesh
02. The Deformer
03. Incubation Sickness
04. Lord Of The Flies
05. Daudiskegg
06. Spare Parts
07. The Crawling
08. Million Maggot March
09. Reborn In The Blood Of My Enemies
10. Enthenogenocide
11. Attack Of The Stem Cell Junkies

Le 2 août sortira sur Neurot Recordings une version remasterisée de l'album collaboratif entre NEUROSIS (Post-Metal) et JARBOE. Sorti pour la première fois en 2003, cette réédition remasterisée sera présentée avec un nouvel artwork signé Aaron Turner.

01. Within
02. His Last Words
03. Taker
04. Receive
05. Erase
06. Cringe
07. In Harm's Way
08. Seizure

Steve Von Till a écrit : Bob Weston (Chicago Mastering Service, and member of Shellac) worked closely with Noah on making these new versions sound as good as the possibly can. Noah has the most trained critical ear for fidelity out of all of us being an engineer himself. We recorded this ourselves with consumer level Pro Tools back then, in order to be able to experiment at home in getting different sounds and writing spontaneously. The technology has come a long way since then and we thought we could run it through better digital to analog conversion and trusted Bob Weston to be able to bring out the best in it....This new mastered version is a bit more open, with a better stereo image, and better final eq treatment.

Steve Von Till a écrit : Aaron felt he could create something that would unify the energy of both Jarboe and Neurosis in an elegant manner. We let him do his thing and I think it definitely adds to the mystery of the album and sets it apart from the rest of our catalog. 		Les news du

Les Américains de FLUIDS (Death Metal) viennent de signer sur Maggot Stomp Records. Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé Exploitative Practices le 5 juillet prochain aux formats cassette et CD. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Hauled" :

01. Caught
02. Shot
03. Chopped
04. Wrapped
05. Hauled
06. Dumped
07. Displayed
08. Doused
09. Seared
10. Scattered

Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
12 Juin 2019

