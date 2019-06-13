chargement...

Les news du 13 Juin 2019

News
Les news du 13 Juin 2019 Cult Leader - Beheaded - Diocletian - Heavydeath - Hatriot
»
(Lien direct)
On rappelle que CULT LEADER (Hardcore chaotique) sera à Paris le jeudi 20 juin au Gibus avec Coilguns en première partie.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Only Death Can Save You, le nouvel album de BEHEADED (Brutal Death) sortira demain sur Agonia Records. En attendant la sortie officielle de ce dernier, vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Charlatan's Enunciation
02. Evil Be To Him Who Evil Seeks
03. A Greater Terror
04. Unholy Man
05. Embrace Your Messiah
06. The Papist Devil
07. Gallows Walk
08. Only Death Can Save You
09. From The Fire Where It All Began

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal) s'intitule Amongst The Flames Of A Burning God et sortira le 16 août sur Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Repel The Attack".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEAVYDEATH (Doom / Death Metal) a dévoilé un single inédit intitulé "The Newborn" sorti pour l'instant uniquement en format digital. Il s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HATRIOT (Thrash Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album From Days Unto Darkness qui sortira le 26 juillet via Massacre Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. One Less Hell
2. Daze Into Darkness
3. Carnival Of Execution
4. Organic Remains
5. World, Flesh & Devil
6. Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed
7. In The Mind Of The Mad
8. Delete
9. Ethereal Nightmare

 Les news du
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

dantefever citer
dantefever
13/06/2019 15:33
Pas trop tôt pour Diocletian. Doom Cult reste une énorme référence

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
