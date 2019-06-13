Intitulé Only Death Can Save You, le nouvel album de BEHEADED (Brutal Death) sortira demain sur Agonia Records. En attendant la sortie officielle de ce dernier, vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Charlatan's Enunciation
02. Evil Be To Him Who Evil Seeks
03. A Greater Terror
04. Unholy Man
05. Embrace Your Messiah
06. The Papist Devil
07. Gallows Walk
08. Only Death Can Save You
09. From The Fire Where It All Began
Le nouvel album de DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal) s'intitule Amongst The Flames Of A Burning God et sortira le 16 août sur Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Repel The Attack".
