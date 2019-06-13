»

(Lien direct) Only Death Can Save You, le nouvel album de BEHEADED (Brutal Death) sortira demain sur Agonia Records. En attendant la sortie officielle de ce dernier, vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. The Charlatan's Enunciation

02. Evil Be To Him Who Evil Seeks

03. A Greater Terror

04. Unholy Man

05. Embrace Your Messiah

06. The Papist Devil

07. Gallows Walk

08. Only Death Can Save You

09. From The Fire Where It All Began



