ALTER BRIDGE (Hard Rock) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Walk The Sky prévu pour le 18 octobre via Napalm Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...
1. One Life
2. Wouldn’t You Rather
3. In The Deep
4. Godspeed
5. Native Son
6. Take The Crown
7. Indoctrination
8. The Bitter End
9. Pay No Mind
10. Forever Falling
11. Clear Horizon
12. Walking On The Sky
13. Tear Us Apart
14. Dying Light
DAMNATION DEFACED (Death Moderne Mélodique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Devourer qui sortira le 2 août via Apostasy Records. "Between Innocence And Omnivores" s'écoute ci-dessous :
HERESIARCH (Death Metal) a dévoilé un titre inédit tiré de son Split en compagnie de GENOCIDE SHRINES (Black / Death Metal), SERPENTS ATHIRST (Black Metal) et TREPANATION (Black/Death Metal) qui sortira sous format digital le 26 juillet via Cyclopean Eye Productions. Il se découvre ci-dessous avec le tracklisting :
