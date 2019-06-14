»

(Lien direct) ALTER BRIDGE (Hard Rock) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Walk The Sky prévu pour le 18 octobre via Napalm Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...



1. One Life

2. Wouldn’t You Rather

3. In The Deep

4. Godspeed

5. Native Son

6. Take The Crown

7. Indoctrination

8. The Bitter End

9. Pay No Mind

10. Forever Falling

11. Clear Horizon

12. Walking On The Sky

13. Tear Us Apart

14. Dying Light