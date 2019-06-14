chargement...

News
Les news du 14 Juin 2019 Heresiarch - Genocide Shrines - Serpents athirst - TREPANATION
HERESIARCH (Death Metal) a dévoilé un titre inédit tiré de son Split en compagnie de GENOCIDE SHRINES (Black / Death Metal), SERPENTS ATHIRST (Black Metal) et TREPANATION (Black/Death Metal) qui sortira sous format digital le 26 juillet via Cyclopean Eye Productions. Il se découvre ci-dessous avec le tracklisting :

1. Serpents Athirst - Poisoning the Seven
2. Genocide Shrines - All and/or Nothing
3. Trepanation - B/H/T
4. Heresiarch - Dread Prophecy

Thrasho Jean-Clint
14 Juin 2019

