(Lien direct) HERESIARCH (Death Metal) a dévoilé un titre inédit tiré de son Split en compagnie de GENOCIDE SHRINES (Black / Death Metal), SERPENTS ATHIRST (Black Metal) et TREPANATION (Black/Death Metal) qui sortira sous format digital le 26 juillet via Cyclopean Eye Productions. Il se découvre ci-dessous avec le tracklisting :



1. Serpents Athirst - Poisoning the Seven

2. Genocide Shrines - All and/or Nothing

3. Trepanation - B/H/T

4. Heresiarch - Dread Prophecy



<a href="http://cyclopeaneyeproductions.bandcamp.com/album/scorn-coalescence-split">Scorn Coalescence (Split) by Heresiarch</a>