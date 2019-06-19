Les news du 19 Juin 2019
News
Les news du 19 Juin 2019 Devourment
|DEVOURMENT (Brutal Slam Death) sortira son nouvel album Obscene Majesty Le 16 août sur Relapse Records. Tracklist :
1. A Virulent Strain of Retaliation
2. Cognitive Sedation Butchery
3. Narcissistic Paraphilia
4. Arterial Spray Patterns
5. Profane Contagion
6. Dysmorphic Autophagia
7. Sculpted In Tyranny
8. Xenoglossia
9. Modum Sui Morte
10. Truculent Antipathy
