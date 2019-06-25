chargement...

Les news du 25 Juin 2019

News
Les news du 25 Juin 2019 Lost Society - Hatriot - Grima - Casket Robbery - Jungle Rot - Abbinormal - Witch Vomit - Memoriam
»
(Lien direct)
LOST SOCIETY (Thrash) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single intitulé "Absolution", disponible pour le moment uniquement sous format digital. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HATRIOT (Thrash Metal) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album From Days Unto Darkness qui sortira le 26 juillet via Massacre Records. "Organic Remains" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRIMA (Black Metal Atmosphérique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son nouvel album Will Of The Primordial qui sortira le 3 août via Naturmacht Productions.

1. Siberian Sorrow
2. The Shrouded In Darkness
3. Leshiy
4. Instrumental Composition I
5. Enisey
6. Blizzard
7. Howl At night
8. Instrumental Composition II

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal) a lancé une vidéo pour son nouveau single "From Hell".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
JUNGLE ROT (Death Metal) a recruté un nouveau batteur du nom de Spenser Syphers et part bientôt en tournée européenne.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABBINORMAL (Crossover/Thrash) a signé sur Sliptrick Records pour la sortie courant 2019. d'un nouvel album intitulé 1996.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WITCH VOMIT (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album. Intitulé Buried Deep In A Bottomless Grave, ce dernier sera disponible à compter du 30 août via 20 Buck Spin Records. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous avec le titre "Dripping Tombs".

01. From Rotten Guts
02. Despoilment
03. Buried Deep In A Bottomless Grave
04. Dead Veins
05. Dripping Tombs
06. Squirming In Misery (Instrumental)
07. Fumes Of Dying Bodies

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEMORIAM (Death Metal) vient de publier le clip de "The Veteran", titre tiré de son nouvel album intitulé Requiem For Mankind et paru il y a quelques jours via Nuclear Blast Records.

01. Shell Shock (YouTube)
02. Undefeated
03. Never The Victim
04. Austerity Kills
05. In The Midst Of Desolation
06. Refuse To Be Led
07. The Veteran
08. Requiem For Mankind
09. Fixed Bayonets
10. Interment

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
25 Juin 2019

