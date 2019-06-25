WITCH VOMIT (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album. Intitulé Buried Deep In A Bottomless Grave, ce dernier sera disponible à compter du 30 août via 20 Buck Spin Records. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous avec le titre "Dripping Tombs".
01. From Rotten Guts
02. Despoilment
03. Buried Deep In A Bottomless Grave
04. Dead Veins
05. Dripping Tombs
06. Squirming In Misery (Instrumental)
07. Fumes Of Dying Bodies
MEMORIAM (Death Metal) vient de publier le clip de "The Veteran", titre tiré de son nouvel album intitulé Requiem For Mankind et paru il y a quelques jours via Nuclear Blast Records.
01. Shell Shock (YouTube)
02. Undefeated
03. Never The Victim
04. Austerity Kills
05. In The Midst Of Desolation
06. Refuse To Be Led
07. The Veteran
08. Requiem For Mankind
09. Fixed Bayonets
10. Interment
