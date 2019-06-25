»

(Lien direct) MEMORIAM (Death Metal) vient de publier le clip de "The Veteran", titre tiré de son nouvel album intitulé Requiem For Mankind et paru il y a quelques jours via Nuclear Blast Records.



01. Shell Shock (YouTube)

02. Undefeated

03. Never The Victim

04. Austerity Kills

05. In The Midst Of Desolation

06. Refuse To Be Led

07. The Veteran

08. Requiem For Mankind

09. Fixed Bayonets

10. Interment



