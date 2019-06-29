»

(Lien direct) The Ruins Of Fading Light est le titre du nouvel album de CRYPT SERMON (Epic Doom Metal) prévu pour le 13 septembre via Dark Descent Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Key Of Solomon" :



01. The Ninth Templar (Black Candle Flame)

02. Key of Solomon

03. Our Reverend's Grave

04. Epochal Vestiges

05. Christ Is Dead

06. The Snake Handler

07. Oath Of Exile

08. Enslave The Heathens

09. Beneath The Torchfire Glare

10. The Ruins Of Fading Light



