La version officielle de CRO-MAGS (Hardcore) avec Harley Flanagan aux commandes est de retour après 19 ans d'absence. Celui-ci se fera via un EP trois titres publié par Victory Records aux alentours de la mi-juillet. Découvrez ci-dessous ces trois titres :
Le premier album de CEREBRAL ROT (Death Metal) s'intitule Odious Descent Into Decay et sortira le 16 août via 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Swamped In Festering Excrementia". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Odious Descent Into Decay
02. Swamped In Festering Excrementia
03. Reeking Septic Mass
04. Cerebral Rot
05. Putrefaction (Eternal Decay)
06. Sardonic Repentance
07. Repulsive Infestation Of Cadaver (Bandcamp)
08. Primordial Soup Of Radioactive Sewage
09. Foul Stench Of Ruination
The Ruins Of Fading Light est le titre du nouvel album de CRYPT SERMON (Epic Doom Metal) prévu pour le 13 septembre via Dark Descent Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Key Of Solomon" :
01. The Ninth Templar (Black Candle Flame)
02. Key of Solomon
03. Our Reverend's Grave
04. Epochal Vestiges
05. Christ Is Dead
06. The Snake Handler
07. Oath Of Exile
08. Enslave The Heathens
09. Beneath The Torchfire Glare
10. The Ruins Of Fading Light
Par Fabulon
Par gulo gulo
Par Rigs Mordo
Par ERZEWYN
Par Stockwel
Par Mera
Par Sakrifiss
Par RelapsoBananas
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par RelapsoBananas
Par gulo gulo