SLAYER (Thrash Metal) a teasé via la vidéo ci-dessous un événement à venir cet automne. De quoi s'agit-il ? On n'en sait encore rien mais on espère que le groupe viendra faire ses adieux comme il se doit, dans une salle, plutôt qu'en festival...



SLAYER a écrit : To every story, there is a tragedy. Life is a book, filled with chapters. Some tell stories of a good time. Some tell stories of the dark. To every monster, there is a hero, to every nightmare, we all wake up, to every story, there is a final chapter. Some monsters can become human. Other monsters reap for revenge. This is the end of the monsters





» (Lien direct) CONDITION CRITICAL (Thrash) vient d'annoncer le départ de son chanteur/guitariste suite à un comportement quelque peu douteux lors de leur dernier concert :



CONDITION CRITICAL a écrit : Last night there was an incredibly unfortunate incident that occured during one of our shows at a venue in Minneapolis named Hexagon. A member of our band severely misrepresented us with some choice, unjust words to a spectator in the audience. As long term members of this band, we've put years of hard work to get to where we are today. It is unfortunate that one member decided to take it upon himself to speak hateful and bigoted rhetoric, regardless of the ramifications that it has for us. Rhetoric in which we do not support or condone in any scenario, and there is no tolerance for such behavior.



Moving forward, there will be a lineup change that involves us parting ways with this individual, as we want to distance ourselves with this type of behavior.



- Tony, Mike, Ryan D

» (Lien direct) DEHUMANIZED (New-York Death Metal) vient d'annoncer sur sa page Facebook l'arrêt de ses activités :



DEHUMANIZED a écrit : To all our loyal and amazing fans, families, and friends: we are, and will forever be, overwhelmingly grateful for all your love & support over the years. Unfortunately, the time has come to close the book on Dehumanized. We sincerely apologize to everyone that was looking forward to seeing us live and hearing new material but we just could not get on the same page about alot of severely important aspects of the band. It wouldn't be fair to all of you, as well as to ourselves, to carry on without functioning as the full-capacity unit the band had built its legacy on. Words cannot express how much we appreciated each and every scream from the crowd, everyone that came out to our shows, the violent moshpits, being booked for shows/festivals/tours, words of encouragement, each purchase of our merch, being fed and shown unreal amounts of hospitality, and of course you all welcoming our music into your lives and letting us share some unforgettable moments together. You've given us tons of memories that will remain deep in our hearts & souls. We cannot thank you all enough for that!

