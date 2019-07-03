chargement...

Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Old Star (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - The Undergroun... (C)
Par the gloth		   
Les news du 2 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 2 Juillet 2019 ... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Annihilator
 Annihilator - For The Demented (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
French Black Metal : La collec plus grosse que ta mère
 French Black Metal : La col... (D)
Par asghaard666		   
Flamen
 Flamen - Furor Lunae (C)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Les news du 1 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 1 Juillet 2019 ... (N)
Par lkea		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Deep Calleth up... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   

Les news du 3 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 3 Juillet 2019 Stille Volk - Abbath
»
(Lien direct)
STILLE VOLK (Folk occitan) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Milharis sorti vendredi dernier via Prophecy Productions. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABBATH (Black Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Outstrider qui sortira ce vendredi via Season Of Mist. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
3 Juillet 2019

