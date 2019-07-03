Les news du 3 Juillet 2019
|STILLE VOLK (Folk occitan) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Milharis sorti vendredi dernier via Prophecy Productions. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
|ABBATH (Black Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Outstrider qui sortira ce vendredi via Season Of Mist. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :
