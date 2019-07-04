SKUZ (Death/Doom/Grind) va sortir le 26 juillet une compilation sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions intitulée Death Mince Discography 2014-20119 regroupant toute la discographie des Américains. Les détails :
1. Congregation Of The Sick
2. Pissing On Vampyric Tyrants
3. Cult of Wendigo
4. Ossuary Lurker
5. Live Fast, Die Slow
6. Scythe Bearer
7. Drenched In Gore
8. Judas Goat
9. Bone Shrine
10. Intro
11. Vile Usurpation
12. Sickening Nostalgia
13. Necrotizing Misery
14. Spectrum Of Savagery
15. Morbid Voyeurism
16. Egobliteration
17. Claw Hammer Lobotomy
18. Intro
19. Chasm of Misery
20. Isolator
21. Coffin Mincer
22. Hateflower
23. Skullkrusher
24. Throne Of Entrails
25. Decades Of Grief
26. Intro/Execute (Demo)
27. Hate Flower (Demo)
28. Skull Crusher (Demo)
29. Total Hipster Extermination (Demo)
30. Prophecy Of Doom (Demo)
31. Live Fast, Die Slow (Demo)
ABSOLVTION (Black / Death Metal) et GOATSLAVE (Black Metal) s'apprêtent à sortir un split intitulé Elegy Of Purification. Celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 9 juillet via Asgard Hass Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec un titre des Nantais intitulé "Altar Of Repentance" :
01. Elegy Of The Impure (Absolvtion)
02. Altar Of Repentance (Absolvtion)
03. God’s Demise (Goatslave)
04. Evil Possession (Goatslave)
05. Portal Of The Ineffable (Goatslave)
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par DARKFACHOR
Par the gloth
Par dantefever
Par Thomas Johan...
Par asghaard666