(Lien direct) SKUZ (Death/Doom/Grind) va sortir le 26 juillet une compilation sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions intitulée Death Mince Discography 2014-20119 regroupant toute la discographie des Américains. Les détails :



1. Congregation Of The Sick

2. Pissing On Vampyric Tyrants

3. Cult of Wendigo

4. Ossuary Lurker

5. Live Fast, Die Slow

6. Scythe Bearer

7. Drenched In Gore

8. Judas Goat

9. Bone Shrine

10. Intro

11. Vile Usurpation

12. Sickening Nostalgia

13. Necrotizing Misery

14. Spectrum Of Savagery

15. Morbid Voyeurism

16. Egobliteration

17. Claw Hammer Lobotomy

18. Intro

19. Chasm of Misery

20. Isolator

21. Coffin Mincer

22. Hateflower

23. Skullkrusher

24. Throne Of Entrails

25. Decades Of Grief

26. Intro/Execute (Demo)

27. Hate Flower (Demo)

28. Skull Crusher (Demo)

29. Total Hipster Extermination (Demo)

30. Prophecy Of Doom (Demo)

31. Live Fast, Die Slow (Demo)



