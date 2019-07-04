chargement...

Les news du 4 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 4 Juillet 2019 Foscor - Carcariass - Reptilium - Skuz - Absolvtion - Goatslave
»
(Lien direct)
FOSCOR (Metal Progressif) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Els Sepulcres Blancs qui sortira à la rentrée via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Laments
2. Els Colors Del Silenci
3. Malson
4. Secrets
5. Cel Rogent
6. Cançó De Mort
7. L'Esglai

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CARCARIASS (Techno-death) a annoncé que l'enregistrement et le mixage de son nouvel album sont désormais terminés. Aucune date de sortie n'a pour l'instant été annoncée, affaire à suivre donc ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REPTILIUM (Death Metal) sortira son EP Conspiranoic le 2 août. Tracklist :

1. Hannu ae Kondras
2. Goat
3. Viral Combustion
4. Just a Machine

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SKUZ (Death/Doom/Grind) va sortir le 26 juillet une compilation sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions intitulée Death Mince Discography 2014-20119 regroupant toute la discographie des Américains. Les détails :

1. Congregation Of The Sick
2. Pissing On Vampyric Tyrants
3. Cult of Wendigo
4. Ossuary Lurker
5. Live Fast, Die Slow
6. Scythe Bearer
7. Drenched In Gore
8. Judas Goat
9. Bone Shrine
10. Intro
11. Vile Usurpation
12. Sickening Nostalgia
13. Necrotizing Misery
14. Spectrum Of Savagery
15. Morbid Voyeurism
16. Egobliteration
17. Claw Hammer Lobotomy
18. Intro
19. Chasm of Misery
20. Isolator
21. Coffin Mincer
22. Hateflower
23. Skullkrusher
24. Throne Of Entrails
25. Decades Of Grief
26. Intro/Execute (Demo)
27. Hate Flower (Demo)
28. Skull Crusher (Demo)
29. Total Hipster Extermination (Demo)
30. Prophecy Of Doom (Demo)
31. Live Fast, Die Slow (Demo)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABSOLVTION (Black / Death Metal) et GOATSLAVE (Black Metal) s'apprêtent à sortir un split intitulé Elegy Of Purification. Celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 9 juillet via Asgard Hass Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec un titre des Nantais intitulé "Altar Of Repentance" :

01. Elegy Of The Impure (Absolvtion)
02. Altar Of Repentance (Absolvtion)
03. God’s Demise (Goatslave)
04. Evil Possession (Goatslave)
05. Portal Of The Ineffable (Goatslave)

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
4 Juillet 2019

