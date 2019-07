»

(Lien direct) HARM DONE (Powerviolence / Hardcore / Metal) la fin ! Le groupe vient d'annoncer sa séparation via ce court communiqué :



"HARM DONE 2013 – 2019. Yup we’re breaking up. It’s been 6 great years playing shows all over Europe and even overseas in Japan and the USA with some of our favorite bands.



We wanna thanks everyone who’s been supporting us in a way or another all along these years, our lovely friends in Sex Prisoner, REGIONAL JUSTICE CENTER, SPINE, Worst Doubt and all the ones we forget.



We are going to play two final shows in NANTES and PARIS on November 16th and 30th.



Full line up for both shows will be announced soon.

These will be your last chance to catch us.



Thanx !"