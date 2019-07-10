En attendant l'arrivée d'un nouvel album prévu avant la fin de l'année,1349 (Black destructeur aux relents thrash) sortira le 16 août via Season Of Mist un 10" vinyl dont le tracklisting et un extrait sont à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Through Eyes Of Stone
2. Riders Of The Apocalypse (live)
SLUTVOMIT (Black/Thrash) sera de retour le 6 septembre prochain via Invictus Productions avec un nouvel album intitulé Copulation Of Cloven Hooves. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Baphomet's Call" :
01. Command for Triumph/Genocide Lust
02. Endless Graves
03. Scythe Of Mass Damnation
04. Copulation Of Cloven Hooves
05. Baphomet's Call
06. Evil Commands You
07. Total Possession
08. Sepulchral Dawn
09. Acolyte Of Death's Destruction
Un nouvel extrait du prochain album de DEVOURMENT (Brutal Death) vient d'être dévoilé. Il s'agit du titre "Narcissistic Paraphilia" à découvrir ci-dessous. Obscene Majesty sortira le 16 août via Relapse Records.
01. A Virulent Strain of Retaliation
02. Cognitive Sedation Butchery (YouTube)
03. Narcissistic Paraphilia
04. Arterial Spray Patterns
05. Profane Contagion
06. Dysmorphic Autophagia
07. Sculpted In Tyranny
08. Xenoglossia
09. Modum Sui Morte
10. Truculent Antipathy
