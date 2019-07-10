chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
126 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
The Lord Weird Slough Feg
 The Lord Weird Slough Feg -... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Devourment
 Devourment - Molesting The ... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 10 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 10 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par Ander		   
Jig-Ai
 Jig-Ai - Entrails Tsunami (C)
Par Hallu		   
The Smashing Pumpkins
 The Smashing Pumpkins - Gish (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 9 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 9 Juillet 2019 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Harm Done
 Harm Done - Abuse / Abused (C)
Par tasserholf		   
PPCM #19 - C'est du Death ou du Cynic ? (spoiler alert : un peu des deux !)
 PPCM #19 - C'est du Death o... (D)
Par MoM		   
Enthroned
 Enthroned - Cold Black Suns (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Anaptosis + Cenotaph + Gorgasm + Unbirth + Darkall Slaves
 Anaptosis + Cenotaph + Gorg... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Cave In
 Cave In - Final Transmission (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 10 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 10 Juillet 2019 Steel Panther - Darkened - Sons of Famine - Rottenbroth - 1349 - Slutvomit - Devourment - Suicidal Angels
»
(Lien direct)
STEEL PANTHER (Glam Metal) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Heavy Metal Rules qui sortira le 27 septembre. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Zebraman
2. All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)
3. Let's Get High Tonight
4. Always Gonna Be A Ho
5. I'm Not Your Bitch
6. Fuck Everybody
7. Heavy Metal Rules
8. Sneaky Little Bitch
9. Gods Of Pussy
10. I Ain't Buying What You're Selling

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENED (Death Metal) rejoint Edged Circle Productions pour la sortie le 23 août de son premier EP Into the Blackness. Tracklist :

1. Into The Blackness - Intro
2. The Offering
3. Darkening Of My Soul
4. Unredeemed

Line-up :

Hempa Brynolfsson - guitars (Excruciate / Ordo Inferus)
Daryl Kahan - bass (ex-Disma / Funebrarum)
Andy Whale - drums (ex-Bolt Thrower / Memoriam)
Linus Nirbrant - guitars (This Ending / A Canorous Quintet)
Gord Olson - vocals (Ye Goat-Herd Gods / Demisery)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SONS OF FAMINE (Blackened Death Metal avec des anciens CorpseVomit) sortira son premier album As Razors Gnaw Like Wolves le 2 août via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Lord Of The War Cry
2. Surge Of Steel
3. Hail The Aggressor
4. Cackling Whips Consume
5. Exterminate
6. As Razors Gnaw Like Wolves
7. Shit Tower
8. Cunting Gavage
9. Vigorous Procession Of Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ROTTENBROTH (Death Metal, Brésil) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie de son premier full-length l'année prochaine. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours écouté le premier EP des Brésiliens sorti en 2016.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
En attendant l'arrivée d'un nouvel album prévu avant la fin de l'année,1349 (Black destructeur aux relents thrash) sortira le 16 août via Season Of Mist un 10" vinyl dont le tracklisting et un extrait sont à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Through Eyes Of Stone
2. Riders Of The Apocalypse (live)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLUTVOMIT (Black/Thrash) sera de retour le 6 septembre prochain via Invictus Productions avec un nouvel album intitulé Copulation Of Cloven Hooves. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Baphomet's Call" :

01. Command for Triumph/Genocide Lust
02. Endless Graves
03. Scythe Of Mass Damnation
04. Copulation Of Cloven Hooves
05. Baphomet's Call
06. Evil Commands You
07. Total Possession
08. Sepulchral Dawn
09. Acolyte Of Death's Destruction

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Un nouvel extrait du prochain album de DEVOURMENT (Brutal Death) vient d'être dévoilé. Il s'agit du titre "Narcissistic Paraphilia" à découvrir ci-dessous. Obscene Majesty sortira le 16 août via Relapse Records.

01. A Virulent Strain of Retaliation
02. Cognitive Sedation Butchery (YouTube)
03. Narcissistic Paraphilia
04. Arterial Spray Patterns
05. Profane Contagion
06. Dysmorphic Autophagia
07. Sculpted In Tyranny
08. Xenoglossia
09. Modum Sui Morte
10. Truculent Antipathy

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUICIDAL ANGELS (Thrash Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Years Of Aggression qui sortira le 9 août via NoiseArt Records. "Born Of Hate" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
10 Juillet 2019

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
10/07/2019 16:49
Bien le titre Devourment, mais j'attends toujours mes gravity qui n'arrivent pas.
DARKFACHOR citer
DARKFACHOR
10/07/2019 11:40
À l'écoute de ce nouveau titre de Devourment, j'en ai une gaule de 95 cm, à un point où je n'arrive plus à marcher...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold
Planetary Clairvoyance
2019 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   
Jig-Ai
 Jig-Ai
Entrails Tsunami
2019 - Bizarre Leprous Production		   
Turilli / Lione Rhapsody
 Turilli / Lione Rhapsody
Zero Gravity (Rebirth and Evolution)
2019 - Nuclear Blast Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
1349
 1349
Black destructeur aux relents thrash - 1997 - Norvège		   
Devourment
 Devourment
Brutal Death - 1995 - Etats-Unis		   
Slutvomit
 Slutvomit
Black / Thrash - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
Steel Panther
 Steel Panther
Etats-Unis		   
Suicidal Angels
 Suicidal Angels
Thrash Metal - 2001 - Grèce		   
Turilli / Lione Rhapsody
Zero Gravity (Rebirth and E...
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Planetary Clairvoyance
Lire la chronique
Jig-Ai
Entrails Tsunami
Lire la chronique
The Smashing Pumpkins
Gish
Lire la chronique
Helgafell
Landvaettir
Lire la chronique
CATALYST pour l'album "The Great Purpose Of The Lords"
Lire l'interview
Enthroned
Cold Black Suns
Lire la chronique
Anaptosis + Cenotaph + Gorgasm + Unbirth + Darkall Slaves
Lire le live report
PPCM #19 - C'est du Death ou du Cynic ? (spoiler alert : un peu des deux !)
Lire le podcast
Cave In
Final Transmission
Lire la chronique
Morteruine
Demo MMXVIII
Lire la chronique
Corrosion Of Conformity + Desert Storm + Witchfinder
Lire le live report
Catalyst
The Great Purpose Of The Lords
Lire la chronique
Darkthrone
Old Star
Lire la chronique
The Lord Weird Slough Feg
New Organon
Lire la chronique
Annihilator
For The Demented
Lire la chronique
Vader
Thy Messenger (EP)
Lire la chronique
Flamen
Furor Lunae
Lire la chronique
Grylle
Les Grandes Compagnies
Lire la chronique
Encoffinized
Chambers Of Deprivation
Lire la chronique
Vous Autres
Champ Du Sang
Lire la chronique
Odious
Mirror of Vibrations
Lire la chronique
Sedimentum
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Gloson
Mara (EP)
Lire la chronique
Queensway
Swift Minds of the Darkside
Lire la chronique
Fusion Bomb
Concrete Jungle
Lire la chronique
Misþyrming
Algleymi
Lire la chronique
Nucleus
Entity
Lire la chronique
Dead Elephant
Year of the Elephant
Lire la chronique
Vananidr
Road North
Lire la chronique