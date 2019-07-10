»

(Lien direct) STEEL PANTHER (Glam Metal) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Heavy Metal Rules qui sortira le 27 septembre. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Zebraman

2. All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)

3. Let's Get High Tonight

4. Always Gonna Be A Ho

5. I'm Not Your Bitch

6. Fuck Everybody

7. Heavy Metal Rules

8. Sneaky Little Bitch

9. Gods Of Pussy

10. I Ain't Buying What You're Selling



