Les news du 11 Juillet 2019
Les news du 11 Juillet 2019
|ANTICOSM (Black/Thrash) a mis en ligne le titre "Somewhere Between Life and Death" extrait de son nouvel album The Call of the Void à venir le 16 août via le propre label des Américains, Hell Kill Destroy Records.
|MOSAIC (Black Metal Folklorique) sortira au mois de septembre un single intitulé Cloven Fires. Proposé sous la forme d'un 7", ce dernier sera disponible via Eisenwald Tonschmiede Productions. En attendant, découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :
01. Cloven Fires
02. Ambrosia
|TERROR (Hardcore) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "No Road Too Long". Ce dernier figurera sur un split 12" édité pour la tournée Pure Noise Tour en compagnie d'autres groupes tels que Stick To Your Guns et Counterpar
|CREST OF DARKNESS (Black bordélique) sortira son nouvel album The God Of Flesh le 25 octobre via My Kingdom Music. En attendant un extrait le tracklisting se découvre déjà ci-dessous :
1. The God Of Flesh
2. The Child With No Head
3. Endless Night
4. The Spawn Of Seth
5. Forgotten
6. Euthanasia
7. Blood
8. Godless Evil Eyes
9. Salvation In Hell
