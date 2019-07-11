»

(Lien direct) CREST OF DARKNESS (Black bordélique) sortira son nouvel album The God Of Flesh le 25 octobre via My Kingdom Music. En attendant un extrait le tracklisting se découvre déjà ci-dessous :



1. The God Of Flesh

2. The Child With No Head

3. Endless Night

4. The Spawn Of Seth

5. Forgotten

6. Euthanasia

7. Blood

8. Godless Evil Eyes

9. Salvation In Hell