Les news du 11 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 11 Juillet 2019 Savage Master - Obituary - Anticosm - Mosaic - Terror - Crest of Darkness
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Myth, Magic & Steel, le troisième de SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal) sortira le 25 octobre sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Myth, Magic And Steel
02. The Devil's Ecstasy
03. The Owl
04. Flyer In The Night
05. Crystal Gazer
06. Lady Of Steel
07. High Priestess
08. Far Beyond The Grave
09. Warrior vs Dragon		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBITUARY (Death Monolitique) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "A Dying World" à l'occasion des Adult Swim Singles. Il s'écoute via l'adresse suivante :

https://www.adultswim.com/music/singles-2018/47		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANTICOSM (Black/Thrash) a mis en ligne le titre "Somewhere Between Life and Death" extrait de son nouvel album The Call of the Void à venir le 16 août via le propre label des Américains, Hell Kill Destroy Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MOSAIC (Black Metal Folklorique) sortira au mois de septembre un single intitulé Cloven Fires. Proposé sous la forme d'un 7", ce dernier sera disponible via Eisenwald Tonschmiede Productions. En attendant, découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :

01. Cloven Fires
02. Ambrosia

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TERROR (Hardcore) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "No Road Too Long". Ce dernier figurera sur un split 12" édité pour la tournée Pure Noise Tour en compagnie d'autres groupes tels que Stick To Your Guns et Counterpar

»
(Lien direct)
CREST OF DARKNESS (Black bordélique) sortira son nouvel album The God Of Flesh le 25 octobre via My Kingdom Music. En attendant un extrait le tracklisting se découvre déjà ci-dessous :

1. The God Of Flesh
2. The Child With No Head
3. Endless Night
4. The Spawn Of Seth
5. Forgotten
6. Euthanasia
7. Blood
8. Godless Evil Eyes
9. Salvation In Hell		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
11 Juillet 2019

