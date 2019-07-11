ANTICOSM (Black/Thrash) a mis en ligne le titre "Somewhere Between Life and Death" extrait de son nouvel album The Call of the Void à venir le 16 août via le propre label des Américains, Hell Kill Destroy Records.
MOSAIC (Black Metal Folklorique) sortira au mois de septembre un single intitulé Cloven Fires. Proposé sous la forme d'un 7", ce dernier sera disponible via Eisenwald Tonschmiede Productions. En attendant, découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :
TERROR (Hardcore) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "No Road Too Long". Ce dernier figurera sur un split 12" édité pour la tournée Pure Noise Tour en compagnie d'autres groupes tels que Stick To Your Guns et Counterpar
Par X-Death
Par MoM
Par the gloth
Par dantefever
Par dantefever
Par Ander
Par Hallu
Par Keyser
Par tasserholf