DISENTOMB (Brutal Death Metal) a publié la vidéo du titre "Indecipherable Sermons Of Gloom". Ce morceau figure sur l'album The Decaying Light paru aujourd'hui sur Unique Leader Records. L'album s'écoute d'ailleurs en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Collapsing Skies
02. Your Prayers Echo Into Nothingness (feat. Matti Way)
03. Indecipherable Sermons Of Gloom
04. Undying Dysphoria
05. Centuries Of Deluge
06. The Decaying Light
07. The Great Abandonment
08. Dredged Into Existence
09. The Droning Monolith
10. Dismal Liturgies
11. Invocation In The Cathedral of Dust
12. Rebirth Through Excoriation
13. Withering
EXHORDER (Thrash/Power) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Mourn The Southern Skies qui sortira 20 septembre prochain via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. My Time
2. Asunder
3. Hallowed Sounds
4. Beware The Wolf
5. Yesterday's Bones
6. All She Wrote
7. Rumination
8. The Arms Of Man
9. Ripping Flesh
10. Mourn The Southern Skies
Le nouvel album de VULTUR (Death Metal) aura pour titre Drowned In Gangrenous Blood et sortira le 31 octobre sur Memento Mori Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Groans Of Excruciating Torture
02. Drowned In Gangrenous Blood
03. High On Adrenochrome
04. Return To Soil
05. Rigorous Voices
06. Devirginized, Butchered And Eaten
07. Crushing The Ribcage
08. Postmortem Lividity
Découvrez ci-dessous "Heart In Hand", nouveau morceau de OPETH (Heavy / Prog) tiré de son album In Cauda Venenum à paraître le 27 septembre via Nuclear Blast.
01. Livet’s Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights (Intro)
02. Svekets Prins / Dignity
03. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand
04. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin
05. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime
06. Charlatan
07. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth
08. Banemannen / The Garroter
09. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum
10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass
SICK OF IT ALL (Hardcore) a publié une nouvelle vidéo pour le titre "Self Important Shithead". Ce morceau figure sur l'album Wake The Sleeping Dragon paru en fin d'année dernière sur Century Media Records.
INTRONAUT (Post Metal Progressif) vient de signer sur Metal Blade Records pour la sortie de leur nouvel album prévu pour 2020.
Sacha Dunable a écrit : "Intronaut are very excited to work with the legendary Metal Blade Records for our upcoming album and beyond. We've spent almost four years writing this thing, and it's by far the most intense record we've ever made. It's only fitting that it will come out on the most legit metal label around."
Hier est sorti sur Krucyator Productions et Atavims Records le split entre EGGS OF GOMORRH (Black Metal) et SARINVOMIT (Black Metal). Intitulé Encomium Of Depraved Instincts, ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
SARINVOMIT
01. The Glorious Might of Deccal
02. Screwing The Nailed Prophets
03. Spreading VX Gas Over Kaaba (NRW Deathfest, Germany)
04. Pandemonic Radiation Descends (NRW Deathfest, Germany)
EGGS OF GOMORRH:
05. Redemption Martyr
06. Shrine Of Disgust
07. Goat Inkvizitor (Live In Hamburg)
08. Whore Of Sodom (Live In Hamburg)
Par dantefever
Par dantefever
Par grintold
Par MoM
Par BBB
Par the gloth
Par dantefever
Par dantefever
Par Ander