(Lien direct) ABIGOR (Black metal) sortira le 18 juillet via Avantgarde Music une compilation intitulée Four Keys To A Foul Reich (Songs Of Pestilence, Darkness And Death). Elle se découvre ci-dessous avec le tracklisting :



1. Supreme And Immortal

2. Soil Of Souls

3. Kingdom Of Darkness

4. Severance

5. Celestial

6. Eerie Constellation

7. Black Icarus

8. Metamorphosis

9. Satan In Me (instrumental)

10. Supreme Immortal Art (instrumental)

11. Blood And Soil (instrumental)

12. Magic Glass Monument (instrumental)

13. The Spirit Of Venus (instrumental)

14. Eclipse My Heart, Crown Me (instrumental)

15. Soil Of Souls (instrumental)

16. Exhausted Remnants (instrumental)



<a href="http://avantgardemusic.bandcamp.com/album/four-keys-to-a-foul-reich">Four Keys To A Foul Reich by Abigor</a>