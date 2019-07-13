Les news du 13 Juillet 2019
Les news du 13 Juillet 2019 Cattle Decapitation - Abigor - Voice Of Ruin - Abythic - Phobia - Casket Robbery - Nekrofilth - Invidiosus - LPP - Midnight Prey - Galaxy - Megaton Sword - Ancient Moon - Slutvomit
|CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal) nous tease la sortie de son prochain album via la chaîne de son label Metal Blade Records. Le disque s'appellerait "Death Atlas" et la sortie est prévue pour le 29 Novembre 2019, le jour du Black Friday aux Etats-Unis.
|ABIGOR (Black metal) sortira le 18 juillet via Avantgarde Music une compilation intitulée Four Keys To A Foul Reich (Songs Of Pestilence, Darkness And Death). Elle se découvre ci-dessous avec le tracklisting :
1. Supreme And Immortal
2. Soil Of Souls
3. Kingdom Of Darkness
4. Severance
5. Celestial
6. Eerie Constellation
7. Black Icarus
8. Metamorphosis
9. Satan In Me (instrumental)
10. Supreme Immortal Art (instrumental)
11. Blood And Soil (instrumental)
12. Magic Glass Monument (instrumental)
13. The Spirit Of Venus (instrumental)
14. Eclipse My Heart, Crown Me (instrumental)
15. Soil Of Souls (instrumental)
16. Exhausted Remnants (instrumental)
|VOICE OF RUIN (Thrash/groove metal moderne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Acheron qui sortira le 27 septembre via Tenacity Music. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Thanatophobia
2. Rotting Crows
3. Salem
4. Holy Venom
5. One Way Overdose
6. Dark Water
7. Mass Grave
8. Suffer - Recover
9. Hypochondriac
10. Parasomnia
11. Blessed Be The Fruit
|ABYTHIC (Death Metal) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouvel opus Shrouded in Perpetual Darkness qui sortira le 11 septembre via Xtreem Music ainsi qu'un premier extrait. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Chaos Will Rise
2. Order of the Gash
3. Shrouded in Perpetual Darkness
4. Ruins in a Wasteland of Visions
5. Drifting Among Shadows
6. Coronation By the Burning Winds
7. Shadows of Becoming Might
8. Let the Purge Begin
|PHOBIA (Grindcore) a dévoilé le titre "Imbecile" tiré de son nouveau disque Generation Coward à paraître le 9 août sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Cynic Bastard
2. Haters Be Hating When Ya Living Good
3. Imbecile
4. Bozo of Grind
5. Internet Tough Guy
6. Excretion
7. Cut Throat
8. PC Fascist Fuck Off
9. Aspiration Lost
10. Falsification
11. Miserable Awakening
12. To Be Convinced
13. Condemned to Tell
|CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal) a sorti son nouveau single "From Hell".
|NEKROFILTH (Death/Thrash/Hardcore Punk) propose son EP de reprises Love Me Like a Reptile en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. C'est sorti hier chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Love Me Like a Reptile [Motorhead]
2. Media Person [Rudimentary Peni]
3. Zombie Apocalypse [Mortician]
4. Det är Upp Till Oss [Mob 47]
|INVIDIOSUS (Death/Grind, USA) et LPP (Hardcore/Grind/Powerviolence, Corée) vont collaborer sur un split à venir le 9 août sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Les détails :
1. INVIDIOSUS - Star Spangled Banner (Intro)
2. INVIDIOSUS - Mescal-Induced Psychotic Break
3. INVIDIOSUS - Water Intoxication
4. INVIDIOSUS - Fencing Position
5. INVIDIOSUS - Macrodose
6. INVIDIOSUS - Star Spangled Banner (Outro)
7. LPP - When The Mountain In Burning
8. LPP - Mogwa
9. LPP - Animal Teeth
10. LPP - Human Prohibited
11. LPP - LxPxAx
|MIDNIGHT PREY Midnight Prey (Heavy/Speed/Punk) sortira son premier full-length Uncertain Times via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Stoff
2. Black Forest
3. The Tower
4. Wenn es von vorn beginnt
5. We Lose
6. Uncertain Times
7. The Fall (Into The Atmosphere)
|GALAXY (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son premier EP Lost From the Start le 20 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Traveller
2. Dreaming Out
3. Sons Of Titan
4. Paradise
5. Lost From The Start
|MEGATON SWORD (Heavy Metal) sortira son premier EP Niralet le 20 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Vulva of the Nightfall
2. Pristine War
3. Born Beneath the Sword
4. For Glory
5. Realms to Conquer
|ANCIENT MOON (Black/Ambient) sortira son nouvel opus Benedictus diabolica, Gloria Patri le 20 septembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Benedictus diabolica, Gloria Patri Pt1 [17:25]
2. Benedictus diabolica, Gloria Patri P2 [20:10]
|SLUTVOMIT (Black/Thrash) sortira son nouvel album Copulation of Cloven Hooves le 6 septembre chez Invictus Productions. Un premier extrait, "Baphomet's Call", est disponible à l'écoute ci-dessous.
