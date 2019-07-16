NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal) propose son nouvel EP Antichrist en intégralité ici. Ça sort le 31 juillet chez Helldprod Records. La bête comprend quatre classiques réenregistrés en mode "live rehearsal". Tracklist :
-Side A-
1. God
2. Raid the Convent
-Side B-
1. I Hate Christians
4. Smell the Burning Churches
CULT OF EXTINCTION (Black/Death) offre son premier longue-durée Ritual In The Absolute Absence Of Light en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 19 juillet sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sacred Glorification of Pandemic Barbarity
2. Anti-Monad Black Hole Bomb
3. Blood of the Theurg
4. Inverted Henosis
5. Possessed by A Servant of Iblis
6. Emanated from the Cosmic Darkness
7. The Descent
8. Ritual in the Absolute Absence of Light
KEYS OF ORTHANC (Black Metal Atmosphérique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un court teaser de son nouvel album A Battle In The Dark Lands Of The Eye... qui sortira le 31 août via Naturmacht Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. A Battle In The Dark Lands Of The Eye...
2. At The Gate
3. Besieged
4. The Old Castle Of Durthang
5. Lord’s Bane
6. Uruk Agh Burgûl
7. A Dawn In Mordor
Découvrez "I Am Broken Too", nouvel extrait du prochain album de KILLSWITCH ENGAGE (Metal/Hardcore) intitulé Atonement. Ce dernier sortira le 16 août via Metal Blade Records.
01. Unleashed (YouTube)
02. The Signal Fire (ft. Howard Jones)
03. Us Against The World
04. The Crownless King (ft. Chuck Billy)
05. I Am Broken Too
06. As Sure As The Sun Will Rise
07. Know Your Enemy
08. Take Control
09. Ravenous
10. I Can’t Be The Only One
11. Bite The Hand That Feeds
Le troisième album des Américains de NIGHTFELL (Black/Death Metal) aura pour titre A Sanity Deranged et sortira le 12 septembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Swallowing Of Flies" :
01. No Life Leaves Here
02. (As Now) We Must Succumb
03. To The Flame
04. The Swallowing Of Flies
05. (Holiness Digested)
06. Sanity Deranged
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE (Rock gothique) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son album Bleeding The Stars qui sortira le 26 juillet via Steamhammer/Oblivion/SPV. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. I Knew And Will Forever Know
2. Celestite Woman
3. The Kingdom Solicitude
4. Mother Of Doom
5. Father Of Fate
6. Like Screams In Empty Halls
7. The Reaper
8. After All Those Infinities
9. A Sip Of Multiverse
10. A Sleeping Throne
