(Lien direct) KILLSWITCH ENGAGE (Metal/Hardcore) intitulé Atonement. Ce dernier sortira le 16 août via Metal Blade Records.



01. Unleashed (YouTube)

02. The Signal Fire (ft. Howard Jones)

03. Us Against The World

04. The Crownless King (ft. Chuck Billy)

05. I Am Broken Too

06. As Sure As The Sun Will Rise

07. Know Your Enemy

08. Take Control

09. Ravenous

10. I Can’t Be The Only One

11. Bite The Hand That Feeds



