Les news du 18 Juillet 2019
News
Les news du 18 Juillet 2019 Netherbird - Sacred Reich
|»
|NETHERBIRD (Black Mélodique) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Into The Vast Uncharted qui sortira le 27 septembre via Eisenwald. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...
1. Saturnine Ancestry
2. Harvest The Stars
3. Mercury Skies
4. Lunar Pendulum
5. Eventide Evangel
6. The Obsidian White
7. Nexus Of Unlight
|
|»
|SACRED REICH (Thrash-Metal) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Manifest Reality". Celui-ci est issu de l'album Awakening à paraître le 23 août sur Metal Blade Records.
01. Awakening (Bandcamp)
02. Divide & Conquer
03. Salvation
04. Manifest Reality
05. Killing Machine
06. Death Valley
07. Revolution
08. Something To Believe
|
