»

(Lien direct) NETHERBIRD (Black Mélodique) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Into The Vast Uncharted qui sortira le 27 septembre via Eisenwald. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...



1. Saturnine Ancestry

2. Harvest The Stars

3. Mercury Skies

4. Lunar Pendulum

5. Eventide Evangel

6. The Obsidian White

7. Nexus Of Unlight