Les news du 18 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 18 Juillet 2019 Netherbird - Sacred Reich
»
(Lien direct)
NETHERBIRD (Black Mélodique) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Into The Vast Uncharted qui sortira le 27 septembre via Eisenwald. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...

1. Saturnine Ancestry
2. Harvest The Stars
3. Mercury Skies
4. Lunar Pendulum
5. Eventide Evangel
6. The Obsidian White
7. Nexus Of Unlight		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SACRED REICH (Thrash-Metal) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Manifest Reality". Celui-ci est issu de l'album Awakening à paraître le 23 août sur Metal Blade Records.

01. Awakening (Bandcamp)
02. Divide & Conquer
03. Salvation
04. Manifest Reality
05. Killing Machine
06. Death Valley
07. Revolution
08. Something To Believe

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
18 Juillet 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

Krypts
 Krypts
Cadaver Circulation
2019 - Dark Descent Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Netherbird
 Netherbird
Black Mélodique - 2004 - Suède		   
Sacred Reich
 Sacred Reich
Thrash-Metal - 1985 - Etats-Unis		   
