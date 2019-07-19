chargement...

Les news du 19 Juillet 2019

News
Destruction - Freedom Call - Formicarius - Cambion - Sadokist - Blood Of The Wolf - Ankhara - Vex - Shades of Deep Water - Vomit Angel - Grabunhold - Reign in Blood - Goatess - Crawler - Sempiternal Dusk - Bretus - Schammasch - Cattle Decapitation - Chaos Inception
FREEDOM CALL (Power Metal) continue la promo de son prochain album "M.E.T.A.L." dont la sortie est prévue pour le 23 Août en publiant le titre éponyme. Le clip se découvre ici:

 Les news du

FORMICARIUS (Black Metal Symphonique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rending The Veil Of Flesh qui sortira le 13 septembre via Schwarzdorn Production. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Beyond The Veil Of Flesh
2. Dieu Et Mon Droit
3. Within The Depths
4. Early Will I Seek Thee
5. Inherit Our Sickness
6. The Fourth Horseman
7. Stalker Among The Stars
8. Crimson Purge
9. O, Dread Impaler

CAMBION (Brutal Death) enregistre actuellement son premier full-length. C'est Chason Westmoreland (ex-Hate Eternal) qui s'occupe des parties de batterie.

SADOKIST (Black/Thrash) sortira son nouvel opus Necrodual Dimension Funeral Storms le 30 août chez Hells Headbangers. Un extrait est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Intro - Nihil Return
2. Enter the Devil
3. Planet of Shit
4. Beater of Children of God
5. Intro - Death Erection
6. Driven by Disgust
7. I Will Fuck Tonight
8. Orgy ov Crime
Outro - Angel Lust

BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Epic Brutal Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "The Sword is My Light and My Salvation" extrait de son dernier album II: Campaign of Extermination (2018).

ANKHARA (Power Metal) rejoint Fighter Records pour la réédition et distribution mondiale de son dernier disque Sinergia (2018) avec 3 titres bonus. Tracklist :

01. Te Toca Sufrir
02. Ayúdame
03. Sueña
04. Libertad
05. Sigo en Pie
06. En la Oscuridad
07. Tu Última Vez
08. ¿De Qué Lado Estás?
09. Un Buen Día Para Morir
10. Un Paso Más *
11. Hasta el Fin *
12. Acordes Mágicos *
(*) Exclusive live bonus recorded at Barcelona Rock Fest on 4th of July 2019.

VEX (Progressive Melodic Death Metal) a posté sur YouTube un nouveau single intitué "Timeworn".

SHADES OF DEEP WATER (Funeral Doom) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Death's Threshold sur ce lien. Sortie le 25 juillet via Dunkelheit Produktionen. Tracklist :

1. Death's Threshold - Part 1 [8:53]
2. Death's Threshold - Part 2 [11:15]
3. Death's Threshold - Part 3 [8:53]
4. Death's Threshold - Part 4 [12:01]

VOMIT ANGEL (Death/Grind) propose ici son premier longue-durée Imprint of Extinction en écoute intégrale. Ça sort aujourd'hui sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Concussion
3. Ancient Heritage
4. Hobo in the Woods
5. Vomit Angel
6. Vomits
7. U.S.G.
8. Satanic Eelhead
9. Petard
10. Hollow Earth
11. Poisoned Dreams
12. The Sabbath of the Goat
13. Vestfyen Classic
14. Unearthed Skull
15. Freezing to Death
16. Guinea Pig
17. Defecation
18. A Brutal Meeting
19. Surprise
20. Raped by the Horny Goat

GRABUNHOLD (Black Metal) sortira son premier EP Unter dem Banner der Toten le 20 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Gespenster
2. Hexentanz
3. Von Gefallenen Helden und vergess
4. Grabunholde

REIGN IN BLOOD (Black Metal) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Domus Mortuorum" extrait de son nouvel album Missa Pro Defunctis à paraître le 16 août via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Invoke The Shapeless Ones
2. Dawn Of A Dying Soul
3. Black Hole
4. Metamorphose With The Universe
5. Missa Pro Defunctis
6. Domus Mortuorum
7. Anima
8. Wolfhour
GOATESS (Doom/Stoner) sortira son nouveau disque Blood and Wine le 27 septembre sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Goddess
2. Dead City
3. What Lies Beneath
4. Black Iron Mark
5. Dark Days
6. Dunerider
7. Jupiter Rising
8. Stampede
CRAWLER (Crust/Grind/Doom/Black/Punk) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier full-length Womb le 9 août. Tracklist :

1. The Burning Trees
2. Cold Moldy Bones
3. The Fortunes Of Fools
4. Vile Breath
5. The Conclusion

SEMPITERNAL DUSK (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Cenotaph of Defectuous Creation le 27 septembre chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1 Caverns of Aural Decay
2 Excavated Filth from Dimensional Incarnations
3 Orgiastic Feast Upon Martyred Flesh
4 Beneath the Emblems of Death
5 Refracted Suffering Through the Windows of Hell
BRETUS (Stoner/Doom) sortira son nouvel album Aion Tetra le 20 septembre via Ordo MCM. Du son ici. Tracklist :

1. The Third Mystic Eye
2. Priests of Chaos
3. Prisoner of the Night
4. Aion Tetra
5. Deep Space Voodoo
6. The Mark of Evil
7. Fields of Mars
8. Cosmic Crow
SCHAMMASCH (Black / Doom / Orthodoxe / Ambient) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album qui devrait sortir en novembre via Prosthetic Records. Plus d'infos prochainement ...

Le nouvel album de CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal) s'intitule Death Atlas et sortira le 29 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. L'artwork est signé Wes Benscoter.

Travis Ryan a écrit : "We have crafted what we feel is our strongest album to date and we are really looking forward to bringing a couple of the tracks off of it to lacerate your eardrums on this upcoming Summer Slaughter Tour! Fans soon will witness the culmination of this last year's blood, sweat and tears honed to a devastating, brutal and impactful audio document that I feel will resonate with fans of the last few records for years to come. Musically and lyrically, there is a lot of grief, anger, hate, passion and emotion poured into this one and we have found these can be excellent ingredients for extreme metal. We are once again rejuvenated and ready to spread the death and despair over this sphere that is perpetually being torn apart by us insignificants. There is no map to guide you out of this one - 'Death Atlas' is coming!"

CHAOS INCEPTION (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer que son nouvel album sera enregistré et mixé d'ici le début de l'année prochaine, avec un nouveau line-up qui sera bientôt annoncé. Affaire à suivre donc !
19 Juillet 2019
19 Juillet 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

6 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
19/07/2019 13:54
andreas_hansen a écrit : Putain, la pochette du Sadokist...

J'avoue ... Ça prête plutôt à sourire qu'autre chose !
andreas_hansen citer
andreas_hansen
19/07/2019 13:43
Putain, la pochette du Sadokist...
X-Death citer
X-Death
19/07/2019 12:39
Ok, le batteur et le gratteux de toujours, ça part bien.

Pour le chant je viens de checker Quinta Essentia, on perd un peu au change et jespère qu'il évitera les incursions Heavy Metal dans Chaos Inception. Mais j'ai confiance.
Ander citer
Ander
19/07/2019 10:43
En effet, cool pour Chaos Inception et Cattle Decapitation.

Sinon le line-up a déjà été révélé, y a le gars de Quinta Essentia au chant/basse, Matt Barnes à la gratte, et Gary White aux fûts.
X-Death citer
X-Death
19/07/2019 09:21
Yes !!! Chaos Inception en studio, du lourd à prévoir.
Dismembouille citer
Dismembouille
19/07/2019 00:14
Ca c'est de la news !!

