»

(Lien direct) CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal) s'intitule Death Atlas et sortira le 29 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. L'artwork est signé Wes Benscoter.



Travis Ryan a écrit : "We have crafted what we feel is our strongest album to date and we are really looking forward to bringing a couple of the tracks off of it to lacerate your eardrums on this upcoming Summer Slaughter Tour! Fans soon will witness the culmination of this last year's blood, sweat and tears honed to a devastating, brutal and impactful audio document that I feel will resonate with fans of the last few records for years to come. Musically and lyrically, there is a lot of grief, anger, hate, passion and emotion poured into this one and we have found these can be excellent ingredients for extreme metal. We are once again rejuvenated and ready to spread the death and despair over this sphere that is perpetually being torn apart by us insignificants. There is no map to guide you out of this one - 'Death Atlas' is coming!"