chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
128 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Krypts
 Krypts - Cadaver Circulation (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Helgafell
 Helgafell - Landvaettir (C)
Par asghaard666		   
Les news du 18 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 18 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Death Strike
 Death Strike - Fuckin' Death (C)
Par dantefever		   
Sarkrista
 Sarkrista - Summoners of th... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Les news du 15 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 15 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Aoratos
 Aoratos - Gods Without Name (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Black March
 Black March - Praeludium Ex... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Encoffinized
 Encoffinized - Chambers Of ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 12 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 12 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Disentomb
 Disentomb - The Decaying Light (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par Ander		   
Zöldïer Noïz / Bestial Nihilism
 Zöldïer Noïz / Bestial Nihi... (C)
Par Gabalgabow		   

Les news du 19 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 19 Juillet 2019 Schammasch - Cattle Decapitation - Chaos Inception
»
(Lien direct)
SCHAMMASCH (Black / Doom / Orthodoxe / Ambient) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album qui devrait sortir en novembre via Prosthetic Records. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal) s'intitule Death Atlas et sortira le 29 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. L'artwork est signé Wes Benscoter.

Travis Ryan a écrit : "We have crafted what we feel is our strongest album to date and we are really looking forward to bringing a couple of the tracks off of it to lacerate your eardrums on this upcoming Summer Slaughter Tour! Fans soon will witness the culmination of this last year's blood, sweat and tears honed to a devastating, brutal and impactful audio document that I feel will resonate with fans of the last few records for years to come. Musically and lyrically, there is a lot of grief, anger, hate, passion and emotion poured into this one and we have found these can be excellent ingredients for extreme metal. We are once again rejuvenated and ready to spread the death and despair over this sphere that is perpetually being torn apart by us insignificants. There is no map to guide you out of this one - 'Death Atlas' is coming!" 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHAOS INCEPTION (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer que son nouvel album sera enregistré et mixé d'ici le début de l'année prochaine, avec un nouveau line-up qui sera bientôt annoncé. Affaire à suivre donc !		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
19 Juillet 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

X-Death citer
X-Death
19/07/2019 09:21
Yes !!! Chaos Inception en studio, du lourd à prévoir.
Dismembouille citer
Dismembouille
19/07/2019 00:14
Ca c'est de la news !!

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Cattle Decapitation
 Cattle Decapitation
Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal - 1996 - Etats-Unis		   
Chaos Inception
 Chaos Inception
Death Metal - 2008 - Etats-Unis		   
Schammasch
 Schammasch
Black / Doom / Orthodoxe / Ambient - 2009 - Suisse		   
Krypts
Cadaver Circulation
Lire la chronique
HYSTERIA pour l'EP "From The Abyss… To The Flesh "
Lire l'interview
Morbid Messiah
In The Name Of True Death M...
Lire la chronique
Hysteria
From The Abyss… To The Fles...
Lire la chronique
Death Strike
Fuckin' Death
Lire la chronique
Aoratos
Gods Without Name
Lire la chronique
Trail of Lies
W.A.R
Lire la chronique
TOWERING pour l'album "Obscuring Manifestation"
Lire l'interview
The Meads of Asphodel
Running Out of Time Doing N...
Lire la chronique
Calyx
Vientos Arcaicos
Lire la chronique
Autophagy
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Disentomb
The Decaying Light
Lire la chronique
Turilli / Lione Rhapsody
Zero Gravity (Rebirth and E...
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Planetary Clairvoyance
Lire la chronique
Jig-Ai
Entrails Tsunami
Lire la chronique
The Smashing Pumpkins
Gish
Lire la chronique
Helgafell
Landvaettir
Lire la chronique
CATALYST pour l'album "The Great Purpose Of The Lords"
Lire l'interview
Enthroned
Cold Black Suns
Lire la chronique
Anaptosis + Cenotaph + Gorgasm + Unbirth + Darkall Slaves
Lire le live report
PPCM #19 - C'est du Death ou du Cynic ? (spoiler alert : un peu des deux !)
Lire le podcast
Cave In
Final Transmission
Lire la chronique
Morteruine
Demo MMXVIII
Lire la chronique
Corrosion Of Conformity + Desert Storm + Witchfinder
Lire le live report
Catalyst
The Great Purpose Of The Lords
Lire la chronique
Darkthrone
Old Star
Lire la chronique
The Lord Weird Slough Feg
New Organon
Lire la chronique
Annihilator
For The Demented
Lire la chronique
Vader
Thy Messenger (EP)
Lire la chronique
Flamen
Furor Lunae
Lire la chronique