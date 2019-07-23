»

(Lien direct) AARA (Black Metal atmosphérique) vient de rejoindre les rangs de Debemur Morti Productions.



AARA a écrit : "We are more than pleased to be part of Debemur Morti, a label that doesn't just release quality music, but has created a place where emotions, sound, and aesthetics come together to create something big, something above all."



Pour célébrer cette signature, le label propose un EP numérique intitulé Anthropozän. Constitué d'un seul et unique morceau, ce dernier se découvre ci-dessous :



<a href="http://aara.bandcamp.com/track/anthropoz-n-i-ii">Anthropozän (I&II) by Aara</a>