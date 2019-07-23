chargement...

Les news du 23 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 23 Juillet 2019 Ereb Altor - Holocausto - Amon Amarth - Arch Enemy - Hypocrisy - Desecresy - Aara - Creeping Death - HammerFall - Total Hate
»
(Lien direct)
EREB ALTOR (Viking Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Järtecken le 23 septembre sur Hammerheart Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait via le clip de "With Fire In My Heart" :

01. Avgudadyrkans Väg
02. Queen Of All Seas
03. Alliance In Blood
04. Chained
05. My Demon Inside
06. Prepare For War
07. Hvergelmir
08. With Fire In My Heart…
09. …And Blood On My Hand
10 Av Blod Är Jag Kommen (CD Bonus Track)
11. Sacrifice (CD Bonus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HOLOCAUSTO (Black/Thrash) propose en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouvel album Diário de Guerra à paraître le 31 juillet via Nuclear War Now! Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AMON AMARTH (Death Mélodique) sera en tournée européenne en novembre et décembre avec Arch Enemy (Death Mélodique) et Hypocrisy (Death Mélodique).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DESECRESY (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album Towards Nebulae qui sort aujourd'hui via Xtreem Music. Le tout est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. The Gate
2. Trophies Of Death
3. Only Mist Drifts
4. Fringes Of Existence
5. Endless Swamp
6. Sediments Of Blood
7. The Dead Language
8. The Damned Expedition
9. Transfiguration March
10. Unbeknownst To Mortals
11. Forms In Echos

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AARA (Black Metal atmosphérique) vient de rejoindre les rangs de Debemur Morti Productions.

AARA a écrit : "We are more than pleased to be part of Debemur Morti, a label that doesn't just release quality music, but has created a place where emotions, sound, and aesthetics come together to create something big, something above all."

Pour célébrer cette signature, le label propose un EP numérique intitulé Anthropozän. Constitué d'un seul et unique morceau, ce dernier se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des Texans de CREEPING DEATH (Death Metal) s'intitule Wretched Illusions et sortira le 27 septembre via Entertainment One. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le clip de "Bloodlust Contamination" :

01. Ripping Through Flesh
02. Captivity
03. Bloodlust Contamination
04. Sinner's Torch
05. Corroded From Within
06. Peeled From Reality
07. World Decay
08. Wretched Illusions
09. Dawn Of Time
10. Consumed

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAMMERFALL (Power Metal) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Dominion qui sortira 16 août via Napalm Records. "One Against The World" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOTAL HATE (Black Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Throne Behind A Black Veil qui sortira le 2 août via Eisenwald. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
23 Juillet 2019
