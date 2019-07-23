EREB ALTOR (Viking Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Järtecken le 23 septembre sur Hammerheart Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait via le clip de "With Fire In My Heart" :
01. Avgudadyrkans Väg
02. Queen Of All Seas
03. Alliance In Blood
04. Chained
05. My Demon Inside
06. Prepare For War
07. Hvergelmir
08. With Fire In My Heart…
09. …And Blood On My Hand
10 Av Blod Är Jag Kommen (CD Bonus Track)
11. Sacrifice (CD Bonus Track)
DESECRESY (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album Towards Nebulae qui sort aujourd'hui via Xtreem Music. Le tout est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. The Gate
2. Trophies Of Death
3. Only Mist Drifts
4. Fringes Of Existence
5. Endless Swamp
6. Sediments Of Blood
7. The Dead Language
8. The Damned Expedition
9. Transfiguration March
10. Unbeknownst To Mortals
11. Forms In Echos
AARA (Black Metal atmosphérique) vient de rejoindre les rangs de Debemur Morti Productions.
AARA a écrit : "We are more than pleased to be part of Debemur Morti, a label that doesn't just release quality music, but has created a place where emotions, sound, and aesthetics come together to create something big, something above all."
Pour célébrer cette signature, le label propose un EP numérique intitulé Anthropozän. Constitué d'un seul et unique morceau, ce dernier se découvre ci-dessous :
Le nouvel album des Texans de CREEPING DEATH (Death Metal) s'intitule Wretched Illusions et sortira le 27 septembre via Entertainment One. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le clip de "Bloodlust Contamination" :
01. Ripping Through Flesh
02. Captivity
03. Bloodlust Contamination
04. Sinner's Torch
05. Corroded From Within
06. Peeled From Reality
07. World Decay
08. Wretched Illusions
09. Dawn Of Time
10. Consumed
