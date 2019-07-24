SYNTELEIA (Black Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée Ending of the Unknown Path le 30 août via Hells Headbangers. Deux extraits sont déjà en ligne : "Missioner of Sorrow" (Bandcamp) et "Daemonica Infernalium" (YouTube ci-dessous). Tracklist :
1. Daemonica Infernalium
2. Dark Summoner of Yog-Sothoth
3. Ending of the Unknown Path
4. Three Oaths to Dagon
5. Ithaqua, thy Mighty Storm
6. Celephais
7. Missioner of Sorrow
8. Many Masks of Nyarlathotep
9. The Black Goat Rites
Le nouveau ABYSMAL LORD (Black/Death), Exaltation of the Infernal Cabal, est prévu pour le 16 août sur Hells Headbangers. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Exalted Killing (intro)
2. Monolith of Vengeance
3. Races of Jehovah's Despair
4. Scythe of Damnation
5. Exaltation of the Infernal Cabal
6. Holy Incest
7. Preparing the Throne
8. Nuclear Absolution
9. Scars of Heresy
10. Scourge of Christ
HAGZISSA (Black Metal) sortira son premier full-length They Ride Along le 23 août via Iron Bonehead. Le morceau "Moonshine Glance (An Iron Seed in Sour Soil)" est disponible à l'écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Die Pforte (A Speech Above the Moor)
2. Irrsinnsdimensionen (A Bath Amidst the Wells)
3. Moonshine Glance (An Iron Seed In Sour Soil)
4. Searing Effigy
5. They Ride Along On the Howling Winds!
6. The Nightshade Wilderness
7. Atavist Kama Aconite Trance
8. There, Draw a Circle!
PA VESH EN (Black Metal) a posté ici le morceau "Wastelands of Plague" tiré de son nouvel opus Pyrefication qui sortira le 23 août sur Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :
1. ...In the Ghostly Haze
2. Wastelands of Plague
3. Call of the Dead
4. A Cacophony of Spiritual Transition
5. Grotesque Abomination
6. With Splendor of the Night
7. Fog of Death
8. Pyre of the Forgotten
CRYPT SERMON (Epic Doom Metal) a mis en ligne sur ce lien un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Ruins of Fading Light à venir le 13 mars chez Dark Descent Records. Il s'agit de "Christ is Dead". Tracklist :
1 The Ninth Templar (Black Candle Flame)
2 Key of Solomon
3 Our Reverend's Grave
4 Epochal Vestiges
5 Christ is Dead
6 The Snake Handler
7 Oath of Exile
8 Enslave The Heathens
9 Beneath The Torchfire Glare
10 The Ruins of Fading Light
DETACH THE ISLANDS (Hardcore/Powerviolence) vient de publier le clip de "Love Is The Miracle We Fabricate". Ce morceau est issu de l'album The Burden To Become Fact paru début juillet via Dental Records.
CITY OF INDUSTRY (Hardcore) sortira son nouvel album le 27 septembre via The Amerikan Aesthetics Collective. Celui-ci aura pour titre Conspire Conspire Conspire. Découvrez ci-dessous un court trailer :
01. Oppressive Like Thunder
02. The Best Of You
03. Animal Pharm
04. Conspire Conspire Conspire
05. Sojourner
06. Hold Me Like A Grudge
07. Spite Me
08. When I Was A Child I Wanted Scars
09. As The Moon Follows
10. To Feed The Trees
Intitulé Blood Year, le nouvel album RUSSIAN CIRCLES (Post Rock/Post Metal) sortira le 2 août via Sargent House Records. Découvrez aujourd'hui un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Kohokia" en écoute ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Hunter Moon
02. Arluck (YouTube)
03. Milano (YouTube)
04. Kohokia
05. Ghost On High
06. Sinaia
07. Quartered
Par InnerDam
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Sakrifiss
Par andreas_hansen
Par Ander
Par andreas_hansen
Par Keyser