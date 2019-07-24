»

(Hardcore) sortira son nouvel album le 27 septembre via The Amerikan Aesthetics Collective. Celui-ci aura pour titre Conspire Conspire Conspire. Découvrez ci-dessous un court trailer :



01. Oppressive Like Thunder

02. The Best Of You

03. Animal Pharm

04. Conspire Conspire Conspire

05. Sojourner

06. Hold Me Like A Grudge

07. Spite Me

08. When I Was A Child I Wanted Scars

09. As The Moon Follows

10. To Feed The Trees



