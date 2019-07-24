chargement...

Les news du 24 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 24 Juillet 2019 Ripper - Ectoplasma - Exterminance - Synteleia - Abysmal Lord - Hagzissa - Pa Vesh En - Crypt Sermon - Sorcerer - Urn - Detach The Islands - City Of Industry - Russian Circles
»
(Lien direct)
RIPPER (Thrash) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son EP Sensory Stagnation qui sortira d'ici la fin de l'année via Unspeakable Axe. "The Unreal" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album White-Eyed Trance le 31 octobre chez Memento Mori (Repulsive Echo pour la version LP). Tracklist :

1. Eviscerated in the Howling Winds
2. Psychomanteum Immolation
3. White-Eyed Trance: Choronzonic Covenant
4. The Oak Spewed Foul Whispers
5. Ghostly Emanations in the Mortuary
6. Alucarda, the Daughter of Darkness
7. White-Eyed Trance: Ensnared in Devilry
8. Skeletal Lifeforms
9. Souls of Sacrifice (Devastation cover)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXTERMINANCE (Death Metal) sort une complilnation intitulée Excursion Into Butchery le 2 août. Elle contiendra sept morceaux dont deux inédits de 1992. Les détails :

1 - Excursion Into Butchery *Never released before song
2 - Damnation Mortified *Never released before version
3 - Premature Ruination *Rare Compilation Track
4 - Battlefield Of Political Violence * 1991 Demo track
5 - Rapid Contagion * 1991 Demo Track
6 - Bludgeoned * 1991 Demo Track
7 - Soul Crypt * 1991 Demo Track		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SYNTELEIA (Black Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée Ending of the Unknown Path le 30 août via Hells Headbangers. Deux extraits sont déjà en ligne : "Missioner of Sorrow" (Bandcamp) et "Daemonica Infernalium" (YouTube ci-dessous). Tracklist :

1. Daemonica Infernalium
2. Dark Summoner of Yog-Sothoth
3. Ending of the Unknown Path
4. Three Oaths to Dagon
5. Ithaqua, thy Mighty Storm
6. Celephais
7. Missioner of Sorrow
8. Many Masks of Nyarlathotep
9. The Black Goat Rites

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouveau ABYSMAL LORD (Black/Death), Exaltation of the Infernal Cabal, est prévu pour le 16 août sur Hells Headbangers. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Exalted Killing (intro)
2. Monolith of Vengeance
3. Races of Jehovah's Despair
4. Scythe of Damnation
5. Exaltation of the Infernal Cabal
6. Holy Incest
7. Preparing the Throne
8. Nuclear Absolution
9. Scars of Heresy
10. Scourge of Christ		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAGZISSA (Black Metal) sortira son premier full-length They Ride Along le 23 août via Iron Bonehead. Le morceau "Moonshine Glance (An Iron Seed in Sour Soil)" est disponible à l'écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Die Pforte (A Speech Above the Moor)
2. Irrsinnsdimensionen (A Bath Amidst the Wells)
3. Moonshine Glance (An Iron Seed In Sour Soil)
4. Searing Effigy
5. They Ride Along On the Howling Winds!
6. The Nightshade Wilderness
7. Atavist Kama Aconite Trance
8. There, Draw a Circle!		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PA VESH EN (Black Metal) a posté ici le morceau "Wastelands of Plague" tiré de son nouvel opus Pyrefication qui sortira le 23 août sur Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :

1. ...In the Ghostly Haze
2. Wastelands of Plague
3. Call of the Dead
4. A Cacophony of Spiritual Transition
5. Grotesque Abomination
6. With Splendor of the Night
7. Fog of Death
8. Pyre of the Forgotten		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPT SERMON (Epic Doom Metal) a mis en ligne sur ce lien un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Ruins of Fading Light à venir le 13 mars chez Dark Descent Records. Il s'agit de "Christ is Dead". Tracklist :

1 The Ninth Templar (Black Candle Flame)
2 Key of Solomon
3 Our Reverend's Grave
4 Epochal Vestiges
5 Christ is Dead
6 The Snake Handler
7 Oath of Exile
8 Enslave The Heathens
9 Beneath The Torchfire Glare
10 The Ruins of Fading Light		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SORCERER (Epic Doom) vient d'entrer en studio afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album, celui-ci sortira au début de l'année prochaine via Metal Blade.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
URN (Black/Thrash) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Iron Will Of Power qui sortira le 20 septembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Downfall Of Idols
2. Malignant Strange Vision
3. Funeral Oath
4. Prayers
5. Gates To Hyboria
6. Demonlord
7. Spears Of Light
8. Hunted
9. Will To Triumph

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DETACH THE ISLANDS (Hardcore/Powerviolence) vient de publier le clip de "Love Is The Miracle We Fabricate". Ce morceau est issu de l'album The Burden To Become Fact paru début juillet via Dental Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CITY OF INDUSTRY (Hardcore) sortira son nouvel album le 27 septembre via The Amerikan Aesthetics Collective. Celui-ci aura pour titre Conspire Conspire Conspire. Découvrez ci-dessous un court trailer :

01. Oppressive Like Thunder
02. The Best Of You
03. Animal Pharm
04. Conspire Conspire Conspire
05. Sojourner
06. Hold Me Like A Grudge
07. Spite Me
08. When I Was A Child I Wanted Scars
09. As The Moon Follows
10. To Feed The Trees

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Blood Year, le nouvel album RUSSIAN CIRCLES (Post Rock/Post Metal) sortira le 2 août via Sargent House Records. Découvrez aujourd'hui un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Kohokia" en écoute ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Hunter Moon
02. Arluck (YouTube)
03. Milano (YouTube)
04. Kohokia
05. Ghost On High
06. Sinaia
07. Quartered

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
24 Juillet 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
