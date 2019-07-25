chargement...

Les news du 25 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 25 Juillet 2019 Grim Reaper - mur - Slaughtbbath - Refused - In Sanity - Múspellzheimr - Satan's Satyrs - Mavorim - Pale Grey Lore - White Ward - Trench Warfare - Lavinia - Behemoth - Cerebral Rot - VHS - Death Before Dishonor
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des Anglais de GRIM REAPER (Heavy Metal) sortira le 11 octobre sur Dissonance Productions et Back On Black. Celui-ci aura pour titre "At The Gates".		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MUR (Black Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Brutalism qui sortira le 25 octobre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "I See Through Stones" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLAUGHTBBATH (Black Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Alchemical Warfare le 6 septembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Ritual Bloodbath
2. Resucitated by Immortal Scorn
3. Cavern of Misanthropy
4. Prophetic Crucifixion
5. Rejoined Into Chaos
6. Alchemical Warfare
7. Amulets of Carnage
8. Celestial Overthrow
9. Ascension to the Dragon's Throne

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REFUSED (Hardcore Punk) sortira un nouveau single, "Blood Red", le 2 août, et son nouvel opus War Music le 18 octobre. Les Suédois seront également en concert à Paris (Élysée Montmartre) le 8 novembre.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IN SANITY (Death Mélodique) rejoint Black Sunset/MDD Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album à l'automne.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MÚSPELLZHEIMR (Black Metal) sortira le 12 août sur Lunar Apparitions en collaboration avec Amor Fati une double-compilation intitulée Hyldest til Trolddommens Flamme. Disponible en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

-CD1-
1. I
2. II
3. III
4. IV
5. V
6. VI
7. VII
8. VIII
9. IX
10. X

-CD2-
1. Hyldest Til Trolddommens Flamme demo 01
2. Hyldest Til Trolddommens Flamme demo 02
3. Hyldest Til Trolddommens Flamme demo 03
4. Hyldest Til Trolddommens Flamme demo 04
5. Raukn demo 1
6. Raukn demo 2
7. Raukn demo 3		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SATAN'S SATYRS (Heavy / Doom Metal / Punk) c'est terminé ! Après dix ans d'activité et quatre albums le groupe vient d'annoncer l'arrêt immédiat de ses activités dans le court communiqué suivant :

Satan's Satyrs is no more. The band's scheduled appearance at Sonicblast Modelo is cancelled. Thanks for the last ten years, from the first demo tape to the final show. Clayton, Jarrett, Nate		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAVORIM (Black Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son EP Aasfresser qui sortira le 19 aout via Purity Through Fire. "Missraten Und Verkommen" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PALE GREY LORE (Garage/Doom) va sortir son nouvel album intitulé Eschatology le 6 septembre via Small Stone Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sunken Cities" :

01. Sunken Cities
02. Greed Springs Eternal
03. Before The Fall
04. Regicide
05. Waiting For The Dawn
06. The Rift
07. Void-Cursed
08. Silent Command
09. Undermined
10. Eschatology

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WHITE WARD (Post-Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Love Exchange Failure le 20 septembre via Debemur Morti Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. Love Exchange Failure
02. Poisonous Flowers Of Violence
03. Dead Heart Confession
04. Shelter
05. No Cure For Pain
06. Surfaces And Depths
07. Uncanny Delusions

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRENCH WARFARE (Black/Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Hatred Prayer le 9 août sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Evil Shall Triumph" :

01. Decimate Legions
02. Spare No Wrath
03. Axioms
04. Barbarous Temperament
05. Astral Projection
06. Evil Shall Triumph
07. Behead Muhammad
08. Young Lord
09. New Lord
10. Blood Cleansing
11. Sate Thy Lust
12. Hatred Prayer

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de LAVINIA (Post-Rock) intitulé Sallowed sortira le 26 juillet via Pax Aeternum. Il s'écoute d'ors et déjà en intégralité ici. Voici le tracklisting :

01. White River
02. All Arms Out
03. Wither
04. Embers
05. Last Leaves
06. Fall Risk
07. Window
08. Sallowed		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEHEMOTH (Black Metal) vient de poster le clip de "Sabbath Mater", titre issu de leur dernier album en date, I Loved You At Your Darkest :

BEHEMOTH a écrit : "We bring you the new video for 'Sabbath Mater,'" the band said. "The energy and vibe were made for performance and that's exactly what we accomplished in the video. Oh, and some ungodly imagery - it is a Behemoth video after all. As always, we are fortunate to have the mighty Grupa 13 helping us to manifest our nefarious visions. Enjoy it and we'll see you very soon."


»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Odious Descent Into Decay, le premier album de CEREBRAL ROT (Death Metal) sera disponible à partir du 16 août via 20 Buck SPin Records. Découvrez aujourd'hui un troisième extrait avec le titre "Putrefaction (Eternal Decay)".

01. Odious Descent Into Decay
02. Swamped In Festering Excrementia (Bandcamp)
03. Reeking Septic Mass
04. Cerebral Rot
05. Putrefaction (Eternal Decay)
06. Sardonic Repentance
07. Repulsive Infestation Of Cadaver (Bandcamp)
08. Primordial Soup Of Radioactive Sewage
09. Foul Stench Of Ruination

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VHS (Death Metal) propose de découvrir l'intégralité de son nouvel album intitulé We're Gonna Need Some Bigger Riffs. Ce dernier sera disponible à compter du 26 juillet via Rotten Roll Rex (CD) e HPGD Productions (numérique).

01. Full Scream Ahead (Intro)
02. Zombie Vs. Shark
03. Let's Get Gruesome
04. Voracious And Violent
05. Rooting For The Villain (featuring Trevor Strnad)
06. An Old Lady And Her Crocodile
07. Oozing, Bubbling Black Mass
08. Death And Carnage Coming In Waves (featuring Matt Harvey)
09. Savage Streets
10. Face Full Of Worms
11. Bringer Of Death
12. From The Murky Depths
13. Cruise Ship Carnage
14. Marine Monstrosity

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR (Hardcore) sera de retour le 26 juillet avec un nouvel album intitulé Unfinished Business, le premier en plus de dix ans. Ce dernier, disponible via Birdge Nine Records, s'écoute aujourd'hui en intégralité ici.

01. Cowards Will Fall
02. True Defeat
03. Freedom Dies
04. Save Your Breath
05. Bad Blood
06. Haunted
07. Left To Die
08. Promises Of Yesterday		 Les news du
25 Juillet 2019
25 Juillet 2019
