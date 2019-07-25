»

(Lien direct) BEHEMOTH (Black Metal) vient de poster le clip de "Sabbath Mater", titre issu de leur dernier album en date, I Loved You At Your Darkest :



BEHEMOTH a écrit : "We bring you the new video for 'Sabbath Mater,'" the band said. "The energy and vibe were made for performance and that's exactly what we accomplished in the video. Oh, and some ungodly imagery - it is a Behemoth video after all. As always, we are fortunate to have the mighty Grupa 13 helping us to manifest our nefarious visions. Enjoy it and we'll see you very soon."



