Les news du 26 Juillet 2019
Les news du 26 Juillet 2019 Hangman's Chair - Carnal Tomb - Trust - Nocturnus - Tenebrae In Perpetuum - High On Fire - The Great Old Ones
|HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Grunge / Doom / (Post) Hardcore) sortira le 4 octobre sur Spinefarm Records un EP intitulé Bus De Nuit dont voici le tracklisting :
01. Lost Brothel
02. Sleeping On The Ground
03. Negative Male Child (Cloud Remix)
04. Minuit (Screwed & Chopped Remix)
Un premier extrait ("Lost Brothel") est disponible ci-dessous :
|Sorti aujourd'hui sur Testimony Records, le nouvel album de CARNAL TOMB (Death Metal) intitulé Abhorrent Veneration s'illustre à travers un nouvel extrait à découvrir ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Feeding Mold" :
01. Putrid Fumes (Bandcamp)
02. Abhorrent Veneration
03. Cryptic Nebula
04. Amid The Graves
05. Dissonant Incubation
06. Feeding Mold
07. Sepulchral Descent
|TRUST (Hard-Rock) sortira son nouvel album Fils De Lutte le 27 septembre via Verycords. En attendant un premier extrait le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Portez vos croix
2. Les murs finiront par tomber
3. Amer Saheb (Massoud L’Afghan)
4. J’ai cessé de compter
5. Miss univers
6. Tendances
7. Les soleil brille pour tous
8. Y’a pas le feu mais faut brûler
9. On va prendre cher
10. C’n’est pas d’ma faute
11. Ce n’est pas la Corée du Nord
12. Delenda
|Nuclear War Now! Productions sortira en octobre une compilation des deux premières démos de NOCTURNUS (Techno-death) intitulée The Science Of Horror. Proposée pour la première fois en 2014 puis en 2015 à seulement 100 exemplaires à chaque fois, cette compilation LP va se voir rééditée en plus grande quantité avec un nouvel artwork signé Zbigniew Bielak.
01. B.C. - A.D.
02. Standing in Blood
03. Neolithic
04. Undead Journey
05. Nocturnus
06. B.C. - A.D.
07. Unholy Fury
08. The Entity
|TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Anorexia Obscur le 30 août prochain via Debemur Morti Productions. Après "Dissonanze Mentali", le groupe livre aujourd'hui un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Oscillazione Ipnotica Profonda" à découvrir ici :
01. Dissonanze Mentali (Bandcamp)
02. Anorexia Obscura
03. Oscillazione Ipnotica Profonda
04. L'epoca Oscura Del Caos
05. Nero, Oscuro Concetto Di Assoluto
06. Criogenia Letale
07. Silicio Freddo
|Des Kensel quitte HIGH ON FIRE (Stoner / Thrash Metal) après 21 ans de services derrière les fûts :
Des Kensel a écrit : "As a founding member of HIGH ON FIRE, I feel blessed to have spent the last 21 years traveling around the world pursuing my childhood dream to write and play music. After eight albums, countless tours, and a Grammy win, I am very thankful for what we have been able to accomplish as a band.
"Being a full-time professional musician can have its challenges. One gets through those challenges with patience, hard work and perseverance.
"After much consideration, it is time for me to announce that I will no longer be performing with HIGH ON FIRE. I will now be focusing on new opportunities and spending time with my family.
"I would like to sincerely thank all of our fans for your support throughout the years. Without you, none of this would have been possible.
"Lastly, I would like to wish my band-mates the best of luck in the future."
|Découvrez "The Omniscient", premier extrait du nouvel album de THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal) intitulé Cosmicism. Celui-ci sortira le 25 octobre 2019 sur Season Of Mist Records.
01. Cosmic Depths
02. The Omniscient
03. Of Dementia
04. Lost Carcosa
05. A Thousand Young
06. Dreams Of The Nuclear Chaos
07. Nyarlathotep
