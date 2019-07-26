»

(Lien direct) HIGH ON FIRE (Stoner / Thrash Metal) après 21 ans de services derrière les fûts :



Des Kensel a écrit : "As a founding member of HIGH ON FIRE, I feel blessed to have spent the last 21 years traveling around the world pursuing my childhood dream to write and play music. After eight albums, countless tours, and a Grammy win, I am very thankful for what we have been able to accomplish as a band.



"Being a full-time professional musician can have its challenges. One gets through those challenges with patience, hard work and perseverance.



"After much consideration, it is time for me to announce that I will no longer be performing with HIGH ON FIRE. I will now be focusing on new opportunities and spending time with my family.



"I would like to sincerely thank all of our fans for your support throughout the years. Without you, none of this would have been possible.



"Lastly, I would like to wish my band-mates the best of luck in the future."