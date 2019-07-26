Les news du 26 Juillet 2019
Les news du 26 Juillet 2019 The Great Old Ones
|Découvrez "The Omniscient", premier extrait du nouvel album de THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal) intitulé Cosmicism. Celui-ci sortira le 25 octobre 2019 sur Season Of Mist Records.
01. Cosmic Depths
02. The Omniscient
03. Of Dementia
04. Lost Carcosa
05. A Thousand Young
06. Dreams Of The Nuclear Chaos
07. Nyarlathotep
