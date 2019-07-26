»

(Lien direct) THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal) intitulé Cosmicism. Celui-ci sortira le 25 octobre 2019 sur Season Of Mist Records.



01. Cosmic Depths

02. The Omniscient

03. Of Dementia

04. Lost Carcosa

05. A Thousand Young

06. Dreams Of The Nuclear Chaos

07. Nyarlathotep



