chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
107 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 25 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 25 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Death Angel
 Death Angel - Humanicide (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Enforced
 Enforced - At The Walls (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - Planetary Clair... (C)
Par satteliteblu...		   
The Smashing Pumpkins
 The Smashing Pumpkins - Sia... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Abbath
 Abbath - Outstrider (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
USBM is SH*T
 USBM is SH*T - (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Sabaton
 Sabaton - The Great War (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 22 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 22 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par Ander		   
METAL MAGIC FESTIVAL 2019 - Jour 2
 METAL MAGIC FESTIVAL 2019 -... (R)
Par andreas_hansen		   

Les news du 26 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 26 Juillet 2019 The Great Old Ones
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez "The Omniscient", premier extrait du nouvel album de THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal) intitulé Cosmicism. Celui-ci sortira le 25 octobre 2019 sur Season Of Mist Records.

01. Cosmic Depths
02. The Omniscient
03. Of Dementia
04. Lost Carcosa
05. A Thousand Young
06. Dreams Of The Nuclear Chaos
07. Nyarlathotep

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
26 Juillet 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones
Black Metal - 2009 - France		   
Enforced
At The Walls
Lire la chronique
Death Angel
Humanicide
Lire la chronique
Avslut
Förslavad (EP)
Lire la chronique
Daemonokrat
The Scourge Of Chaos
Lire la chronique
Striborg
An Existential Burden
Lire la chronique
Grave Dust
Pale Hand (EP)
Lire la chronique
USBM is SH*T
Lire le podcast
The Smashing Pumpkins
Siamese Dream
Lire la chronique
Sabaton
The Great War
Lire la chronique
Metal Magic XII
Lire le dossier
Abbath
Outstrider
Lire la chronique
Sunn O)))
Life Metal
Lire la chronique
PPCM #20 - Encore plus de Jazz Metal
Lire le podcast
Frostveil
Ephemeral Visions
Lire la chronique
Krypts
Cadaver Circulation
Lire la chronique
HYSTERIA pour l'EP "From The Abyss… To The Flesh "
Lire l'interview
Morbid Messiah
In The Name Of True Death M...
Lire la chronique
Hysteria
From The Abyss… To The Fles...
Lire la chronique
Death Strike
Fuckin' Death
Lire la chronique
Aoratos
Gods Without Name
Lire la chronique
Trail of Lies
W.A.R
Lire la chronique
TOWERING pour l'album "Obscuring Manifestation"
Lire l'interview
The Meads of Asphodel
Running Out of Time Doing N...
Lire la chronique
Calyx
Vientos Arcaicos
Lire la chronique
Autophagy
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Disentomb
The Decaying Light
Lire la chronique
Turilli / Lione Rhapsody
Zero Gravity (Rebirth and E...
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Planetary Clairvoyance
Lire la chronique
Jig-Ai
Entrails Tsunami
Lire la chronique
The Smashing Pumpkins
Gish
Lire la chronique