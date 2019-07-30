Les news du 30 Juillet 2019
News
Les news du 30 Juillet 2019 Black Rain - Druadan Forest - Bloodsoaked
|»
|BLACK RAIN (Hard Rock façon M6) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Dying Breed qui sortira le 13 septembre via Steamhammer/SPV. "Hellfire" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|»
|DRUADAN FOREST (Epic Black Metal/Ambient) sortira son nouvel album Dismal Spells From the Dragonrealm le 27 septembre chez Werewolf Records. Du son ici. Tracklist :
1. Unsung Spell Of No Solace [19:26]
2. Enthralled By Majestic Winters Eternity [17:21]
3. The Seizure of Power in the Luminous Lands by the Hands of the Stalking Fiends [19:26]
4. No Stars Upon The Black Sea of Macrocosm [16:05]
