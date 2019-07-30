chargement...

Les news du 30 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 30 Juillet 2019 Black Rain - Druadan Forest - Bloodsoaked
»
(Lien direct)
BLACK RAIN (Hard Rock façon M6) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Dying Breed qui sortira le 13 septembre via Steamhammer/SPV. "Hellfire" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DRUADAN FOREST (Epic Black Metal/Ambient) sortira son nouvel album Dismal Spells From the Dragonrealm le 27 septembre chez Werewolf Records. Du son ici. Tracklist :

1. Unsung Spell Of No Solace [19:26]
2. Enthralled By Majestic Winters Eternity [17:21]
3. The Seizure of Power in the Luminous Lands by the Hands of the Stalking Fiends [19:26]
4. No Stars Upon The Black Sea of Macrocosm [16:05]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODSOAKED (Death Metal) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le titre "Soul Savers" extrait de son prochain album Desolate Paradise.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
30 Juillet 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

