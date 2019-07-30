»

(Lien direct) DRUADAN FOREST (Epic Black Metal/Ambient) sortira son nouvel album Dismal Spells From the Dragonrealm le 27 septembre chez Werewolf Records. Du son ici. Tracklist :



1. Unsung Spell Of No Solace [19:26]

2. Enthralled By Majestic Winters Eternity [17:21]

3. The Seizure of Power in the Luminous Lands by the Hands of the Stalking Fiends [19:26]

4. No Stars Upon The Black Sea of Macrocosm [16:05]