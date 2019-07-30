Intitulé Misotheism, le nouvel album des Italiens de HOUR OF PENANCE (Death Metal) sortira le 25 octobre sur Agonia Records. Un premier extrait devrait arriver sous peu. En attendant, découvrez l'artwork signé ainsi que le tracklisting disponible ci-dessous :
01. Mass Crucifixion Of Kings
02. Blight And Conquer
03. Fallen From Ivory Towers
04. The Second Babel
05. Lamb Of The Seven Sins
06. Flames Of Merciless Gods
07. Sovereign Nation
08. Dura Lex Sed Lex
09. Iudex
10. Occult Den Of Snakes
11. Misconception (Bonus Track)
12. Slavery In A Deaf Decay (Bonus Track)
13. Hierarchy Of The Fools (Bonus Track)
DRAGONFORCE (Power Metal Mélodique) a annoncé la sortie de son huitième album intitulé Extreme Power Metal à la date du 27 Septembre prochain, chez earMUSIC. Découvrez-en un extrait ci-dessous:
Tracklist:
1. Highway to Oblivion
2. Cosmic Power of the Infinite Shred Machine
3. The Last Dragonborn
4. Heart Demolition
5. Troopers of the Stars
6. Razorblade Meltdown
7. Strangers
8. In a Skyforged Dream
9. Rememberance Day
10. My Heart Will Go On
PAGANIZER (Death Metal), énième projet de Rogga Johansson, sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Tower Of The Morbid le 1er novembre 2019 sur Transcending Obscurity Records. L'artwork est signé Dan Seagrave. Voici le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait :
01. Flesh Tornado
02. Apocalypse Writings
03. Cannibal Remains
04. Drowning In Sand
05. Redemptionless
06. They Came To Die
07. Rot Spreads
08. Beneath The Gauze
09. The Tower Of The Morbid
10. Purge The World
11. Demented Machines
SAMMATH (Black Panzer) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Across The Rhine Is Only Death qui sortira le 7 octobre via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Savagery
2. All Lay Dead In The Slit Trenches Of Calcar
3. Battletorn
4. Ferocious Mortal Fire
5. Totenhügel
6. Blood Ridden Fields
7. Bitter Fighting Amongst The Dead
8. Across The Rhine Is Only Death
DRUADAN FOREST (Epic Black Metal/Ambient) sortira son nouvel album Dismal Spells From the Dragonrealm le 27 septembre chez Werewolf Records. Du son ici. Tracklist :
1. Unsung Spell Of No Solace [19:26]
2. Enthralled By Majestic Winters Eternity [17:21]
3. The Seizure of Power in the Luminous Lands by the Hands of the Stalking Fiends [19:26]
4. No Stars Upon The Black Sea of Macrocosm [16:05]
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
30/07/2019 17:17
Et cette pochette qu'on croirait sorti d'un vieux jeu vidéo des 80's, la grande classe !
Mouais, pas convaincu non plus, ça n'a toujours aucun sens. o_ô
Super nouvelle pour Hour of Penance sinon!
30/07/2019 14:53
