Hate Eternal
 Hate Eternal - Upon Desolat... (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 30 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 30 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - Manor Of Infini... (C)
Par Sim		   
Les news du 29 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 29 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par Ander		   
Disowning
 Disowning - Human Cattle (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - Planetary Clair... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Délétère
 Délétère - De Horae Leprae (C)
Par Hallu		   
Förgjord
 Förgjord - Ilmestykset (C)
Par Baptis		   
Délétère
 Délétère - Theovorator: Bab... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Mass Infection
 Mass Infection - Shadows Be... (C)
Par Ander		   
Forlorn Hope
 Forlorn Hope - Over the Hills (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 27 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 27 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par MoM		   
Chiens
 Chiens - Trendy Junky (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 30 Juillet 2019

News
Les news du 30 Juillet 2019 Hour Of Penance - Dragonforce - Paganizer - Sammath - Black Rain - Druadan Forest - Bloodsoaked
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Misotheism, le nouvel album des Italiens de HOUR OF PENANCE (Death Metal) sortira le 25 octobre sur Agonia Records. Un premier extrait devrait arriver sous peu. En attendant, découvrez l'artwork signé ainsi que le tracklisting disponible ci-dessous :

01. Mass Crucifixion Of Kings
02. Blight And Conquer
03. Fallen From Ivory Towers
04. The Second Babel
05. Lamb Of The Seven Sins
06. Flames Of Merciless Gods
07. Sovereign Nation
08. Dura Lex Sed Lex
09. Iudex
10. Occult Den Of Snakes
11. Misconception (Bonus Track)
12. Slavery In A Deaf Decay (Bonus Track)
13. Hierarchy Of The Fools (Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
DRAGONFORCE (Power Metal Mélodique) a annoncé la sortie de son huitième album intitulé Extreme Power Metal à la date du 27 Septembre prochain, chez earMUSIC. Découvrez-en un extrait ci-dessous:

Tracklist:

1. Highway to Oblivion
2. Cosmic Power of the Infinite Shred Machine
3. The Last Dragonborn
4. Heart Demolition
5. Troopers of the Stars
6. Razorblade Meltdown
7. Strangers
8. In a Skyforged Dream
9. Rememberance Day
10. My Heart Will Go On

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PAGANIZER (Death Metal), énième projet de Rogga Johansson, sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Tower Of The Morbid le 1er novembre 2019 sur Transcending Obscurity Records. L'artwork est signé Dan Seagrave. Voici le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait :

01. Flesh Tornado
02. Apocalypse Writings
03. Cannibal Remains
04. Drowning In Sand
05. Redemptionless
06. They Came To Die
07. Rot Spreads
08. Beneath The Gauze
09. The Tower Of The Morbid
10. Purge The World
11. Demented Machines

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAMMATH (Black Panzer) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Across The Rhine Is Only Death qui sortira le 7 octobre via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Savagery
2. All Lay Dead In The Slit Trenches Of Calcar
3. Battletorn
4. Ferocious Mortal Fire
5. Totenhügel
6. Blood Ridden Fields
7. Bitter Fighting Amongst The Dead
8. Across The Rhine Is Only Death

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK RAIN (Hard Rock façon M6) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Dying Breed qui sortira le 13 septembre via Steamhammer/SPV. "Hellfire" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DRUADAN FOREST (Epic Black Metal/Ambient) sortira son nouvel album Dismal Spells From the Dragonrealm le 27 septembre chez Werewolf Records. Du son ici. Tracklist :

1. Unsung Spell Of No Solace [19:26]
2. Enthralled By Majestic Winters Eternity [17:21]
3. The Seizure of Power in the Luminous Lands by the Hands of the Stalking Fiends [19:26]
4. No Stars Upon The Black Sea of Macrocosm [16:05]

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODSOAKED (Death Metal) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le titre "Soul Savers" extrait de son prochain album Desolate Paradise.
Thrasho AxGxB + andreas_hansen + Jean-Clint + Keyser
30 Juillet 2019
30 Juillet 2019
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

andreas_hansen citer
andreas_hansen
30/07/2019 17:17
Jean-Clint a écrit : Toujours aussi inécoutable et surjoué le DRAGONFORCE, au moins il y'a des choses qui ne changent pas ! Mr Green

Et cette pochette qu'on croirait sorti d'un vieux jeu vidéo des 80's, la grande classe ! Clin d'oeil

Mouais, pas convaincu non plus, ça n'a toujours aucun sens. o_ô

Super nouvelle pour Hour of Penance sinon!
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
30/07/2019 14:53
Toujours aussi inécoutable et surjoué le DRAGONFORCE, au moins il y'a des choses qui ne changent pas ! Mr Green

Et cette pochette qu'on croirait sorti d'un vieux jeu vidéo des 80's, la grande classe ! Clin d'oeil

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
