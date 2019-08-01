MERCYFUL FATE a écrit : NEVER BREAK THE OATH



We will be playing an unspecified number of concerts throughout Europe during the summer of 2020, including COPENHELL.



It will be the “9” lineup, featuring:



Hank Shermann - Guitar



King Diamond - Vocals



Bjarne T Holm - Drums



Mike Wead - Guitar



with Joey Vera on the bass while Timi Hansen is away.



We asked Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) to fill in because he has a very unique style and sound playing with his fingers, much like that of Timi Hansen. This is very important, since the set list will only consist of songs from the very first “mini LP”, the “Melissa” album, and the “Don’t Break The Oath” album, plus some brand new songs written specifically in that very same style.



This will very much be Mercyful Fate as we were in the very beginning, except for a brand new major stage production.