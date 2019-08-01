chargement...

Les news du 1 Août 2019
 Les news du 1 Août 2019 - P... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
USBM is SH*T
 USBM is SH*T - (D)
Par asghaard666		   
Death Strike
 Death Strike - Fuckin' Death (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Sacrilegia
 Sacrilegia - The Triclavian... (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Disowning
 Disowning - Human Cattle (C)
Par snort		   
Hate Eternal
 Hate Eternal - Upon Desolat... (C)
Par snort		   
Les news du 30 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 30 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - Manor Of Infini... (C)
Par Sim		   
Les news du 29 Juillet 2019
 Les news du 29 Juillet 2019... (N)
Par Ander		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - Planetary Clair... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Délétère
 Délétère - De Horae Leprae (C)
Par Hallu		   

Les news du 1 Août 2019

News
Les news du 1 Août 2019 Pestilence - Esoteric - Mercyful Fate - 1349 - Chaotian - Aggressive Perfector - Devourment - Chastain - Excuse
»
(Lien direct)
Alors que le groupe travaille actuellement sur son nouvel album intitulé Exitivm, PESTILENCE (Techo-death) vient d'annoncer sa signature sur Agonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des Anglais d'ESOTERIC (Doom/Death) aura pour titre A Pyrrhic Existence et sortira sur Season Of Mist Records. Découvrez l'artwork ci-contre signé Lisa Schubert et le tracklisting ci-dessous :

CD1
01. Descent (27:39)
02. Rotting In Dereliction (15:51)
03. Antim Yatra (04:40)

CD2
04. Consuming Lies (15:16)
05. Culmination (19:03)
06. Sick And Tired (15:46)

ESOTERIC a écrit : "'A Pyrrhic Existence' is an album that deals with some of the darkest sides of the human psyche and the harsh realities of existence. The concepts of the lyrics deal with death, suffering, tragedy, lies and the breakdown of the human psyche. The title is a reference as to how existence can be perceived as something that inflicts so much devastation on the survivor, that it becomes tantamount to defeat. The music is a progression from previous albums, and is of an extremely psychedelic and experimental nature. It can be likened to a vicarious journey through the twisted passages of the broken mind." 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MERCYFUL FATE (Heavy Metal) vient d'annoncer qu'il participerait à une série de concerts durant l'été 2020. La première date annoncée est celle de Copenhell.

MERCYFUL FATE a écrit : NEVER BREAK THE OATH

We will be playing an unspecified number of concerts throughout Europe during the summer of 2020, including COPENHELL.

It will be the “9” lineup, featuring:

Hank Shermann - Guitar

King Diamond - Vocals

Bjarne T Holm - Drums

Mike Wead - Guitar

with Joey Vera on the bass while Timi Hansen is away.

We asked Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) to fill in because he has a very unique style and sound playing with his fingers, much like that of Timi Hansen. This is very important, since the set list will only consist of songs from the very first “mini LP”, the “Melissa” album, and the “Don’t Break The Oath” album, plus some brand new songs written specifically in that very same style.

This will very much be Mercyful Fate as we were in the very beginning, except for a brand new major stage production. 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait du prochain album de 1349 (Black Metal). Il s'agit du titre "Enter Cold Void Dreaming". Intitulé The Infernal Pathway, le nouvel album des Norvégiens sortira le 18 octobre sur Season Of Mist Records.

01. Abyssos Antithesis
02. Through Eyes Of Stone
03. Tunnel Of Set VIII
04. Enter Cold Void Dreaming
05. Towers Upon Towers
06. Tunnel Of Set IX
07. Deeper Still
08. Striding The Chasm
09. Dødskamp
10. Tunnel Of Set X
11. Stand Tall In Fire

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHAOTIAN (Death Metal) sortira prochainement une compilation CD/LP regroupant les titres de ses deux premières démos intitulées Where Gods Excarnate et Festering Carcinolith parues respectivement en 2018 et 2019. L'artwork est signé Alexander Gjerdevik Skjøtt. Sortie prévue début septembre via Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Record.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album d'AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Speed/Thrash/Heavy Metal) intitulé Havoc At The Midnight Hour, sortira le 1er novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. L'artwork est signé Velio Josto.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEVOURMENT (Brutal Slam Death) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "A Virulent Strain Of Retaliation" issu de son nouveau disque Obscene Majesty qui sort le 16 août via Relapse Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHASTAIN (Heavy/Power) a sorti une compilation de plus de 95 minutes intitulée The Reign of Kate et comprenant des morceaux remasterisés issus de la période où Kate French chantait. L'opus est étoffé de 3 titres bonus : deux démos et un inédit hors Corée du Sud.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXCUSE (Speed/Thrash) propose son premier full-length Prophets From the Occultic Cosmos en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Black Crystal Visions
2. Blade of Antichrist
3. Prophets From the Occultic Cosmos
4. Goddess Injustice
5. Sworn to the Crimson Oath
6. Watchtower of the Trans-Dimensional Pathway		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
1 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

8 COMMENTAIRE(S)

andreas_hansen citer
andreas_hansen
01/08/2019 13:50
Grande news pour Mercyful Fate!
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
01/08/2019 13:46
Très moyen le nouveau 1349 ... générique au possible et on ne retient pas grand-chose, à voir sur l'album complet !
Troll Traya citer
Troll Traya
01/08/2019 13:04
Mercyful Fate... J'y croyais plus... Vivement !
Keyser citer
Keyser
01/08/2019 11:56
Meilleure nouvelle de l'année pour Mercyful Fate !
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
01/08/2019 10:55
Keyser a écrit : AxGxB a écrit : A priori disponible pour le KTDF Clin d'oeil

Tu m'en prendras une Moqueur ?

Pas de souci Clin d'oeil
Keyser citer
Keyser
01/08/2019 09:27
AxGxB a écrit : A priori disponible pour le KTDF Clin d'oeil

Tu m'en prendras une Moqueur ?
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
01/08/2019 09:08
A priori disponible pour le KTDF Clin d'oeil
Keyser citer
Keyser
01/08/2019 08:51
Superbe la pochette de la compil de Chaotian !

