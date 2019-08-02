chargement...

Les news du 2 Août 2019

Les news du 2 Août 2019 HammerFall - Korn - Borknagar - Aggressive Perfector - Sorcery - Crimson Moon - Asphalt Graves - Vastum - Unaussprechlichen Kulten
HAMMERFALL (Power Metal) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Dominion qui sortira 16 août via Napalm Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

KORN (Neo metal ?) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Nothing qui sortira le 13 septembre via Roadrunner Records. "Cold" se découvre ci-dessous :

BORKNAGAR (Black Metal Progressif) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album True North qui sortira le 27 septembre via Century Media. "The Fire That Burns" se découvre ci-dessous :

AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Speed/Thrash/Heavy) a publié le titre "Turbo Evil" extrait de son premier full-length Havoc at the Midnight Hour à venir le 1er novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Onward to the Cemetery
2. Chains of Black Wrath
3. Turbo Evil
4. Devil's Bastard
5. Into the Nightmare
6. Vengeful One
7. Devil's Bastard
8. Seven Gates

SORCERY (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album Necessary Excess of Violence le 20 août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. The Stellar Circle
02. Where We Were Born We Will Demise
03. The Darkest Part of You
04. Of Blood and Ash
05. I'll Be Gone in the Dark
06. Death is Near
07. Illuminate
08. King of Nothing
09. Year of the Plague
10. Language of the Conqueror



Découvrez ici le titre "Mors Vincit Omnia" tiré du nouvel de CRIMSON MOON (Black Metal). Ce dernier sera disponible à compter du 30 août via Debemur Morti Productions. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Vanitas
02. Altars Of Azrael
03. Godspeed Angel Of Death (Bandcamp)
04. Upon The Pale Horse
05. Parcae - Trinity Of Fates
06. Mors Vincit Omnia
07. Funeral Begotten
Selfmadegod Records va rééditer le premier album d'ASPHALT GRAVES (Death Metal/Grindcore) sorti initialement en 2016 sur Vitriol Records. The New Primitive sortira le 20 septembre en CD. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Vulgar Technology
02. Megalomaniacs
03. Who Do You Serve?
04. No Feast (Without Cruelty)
05. Scapegoat
06. Negative Future
07. Mass Graves
08. Angst And Praise
09. Stop Resisting
10. The New Primitive
11. Time To Act
12. Let It Burn
13. Exit From Reality

VASTUM (Death Metal) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album intitulé Orificial Purge. Ce dernier devrait sortira durant l'automne sur 20 Buck Spin Records.

Dan Butler (chant) a écrit : A primitive combination of brutality, doominess, and sinister atmosphere found on Hole Below is developed further on Orificial Purge. The effect is more hypnotic than any of our other albums. The album doubles down on the mid-paced dirge of our other recordings, but it also revisits the speed of some earlier songs like ‘Devoid.’ Experiments with ambience and melody contrast with heady and knuckle-dragging riffs, and carefully crafted vocal dynamics round out the album’s ominous and punishing mood.

Lyrically, the album is written associatively, with words forming as inchoate physical sensations that gradually take symbolic form. Some of the lyrics are allusive and elusive, not easily lending themselves to coherent meaning. Upon closer look, however, the lyrics are classic VASTUM-style meditations on abjection as life, life as tragedy, and tragedy as an eviscerating, eroticized rapture through which an evil and useless humanity comes into being. 		Les news du

C'est le 18 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions que sortira le nouvel album de UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Teufelsbücher. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Cranquiluria".

2 Août 2019
2 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

northstar citer
northstar
02/08/2019 17:13
La vidéo de Korn c'est juste moi ou y'a des similitudes avec celle de DsO ??? lol!
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
02/08/2019 08:51
Super nouvelle pour VASTUM, hâte de voir ce que ça donne !

