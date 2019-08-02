Dan Butler (chant) a écrit : A primitive combination of brutality, doominess, and sinister atmosphere found on Hole Below is developed further on Orificial Purge. The effect is more hypnotic than any of our other albums. The album doubles down on the mid-paced dirge of our other recordings, but it also revisits the speed of some earlier songs like ‘Devoid.’ Experiments with ambience and melody contrast with heady and knuckle-dragging riffs, and carefully crafted vocal dynamics round out the album’s ominous and punishing mood.



Lyrically, the album is written associatively, with words forming as inchoate physical sensations that gradually take symbolic form. Some of the lyrics are allusive and elusive, not easily lending themselves to coherent meaning. Upon closer look, however, the lyrics are classic VASTUM-style meditations on abjection as life, life as tragedy, and tragedy as an eviscerating, eroticized rapture through which an evil and useless humanity comes into being.