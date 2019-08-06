»

(Lien direct) KILLSWITCH ENGAGE (Metalcore) sortira son nouvel opus Atonement le 16 août prochain. Une vidéo pour le titre "I Am Broken Too". Tracklist :



1. "Unleashed"

2. "The Signal Fire" [Featuring Howard Jones]

3. "Us Against the World"

4. "The Crownless King" [Featuring Chuck Billy]

5. "I Am Broken Too"

6. "As Sure As the Sun Will Rise"

7. "Know Your Enemy

8. "Take Control"

9. "Ravenous"

10. "I Can't Be the Only One"

11. "Bite the Hand That Feeds"



