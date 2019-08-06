chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
131 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Memoriam
 Memoriam - The Silent Vigil (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wormrot
 Wormrot - Abuse (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 6 Août 2019
 Les news du 6 Août 2019 - S... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Torche
 Torche - Admission (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Sacred Reich
 Sacred Reich - Awakening (C)
Par Sebathan		   
Ceremony of Silence
 Ceremony of Silence - Oútis (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 4 Août 2019
 Les news du 4 Août 2019 - H... (N)
Par Ander		   
Enforced
 Enforced - At The Walls (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 3 Août 2019
 Les news du 3 Août 2019 - M... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Pentagram
 Pentagram - First Daze Here... (C)
Par Henrik		   

Les news du 6 Août 2019

News
Les news du 6 Août 2019 Sacramental Blood - Toxikull - Brutal Africa - The Heavy Metal Cowboys of Botswana - Devotion - Runespell - Killswitch Engage - Gorezone - Alcoholocaust - Goatess - Reptilium - Sempiternal Dusk
»
(Lien direct)
SACRAMENTAL BLOOD (Death Metal) a recruté le bassiste Hari Hasancevic. Les Serbes travaillent actuellement le successeur de Ternion Demonarchy.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Thrash) sortira son nouvel opus Cursed and Punished le 13 septembre sur Metal on Metal Records. Il contiendra dix morceaux.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Svart Records sortira une compilation intitulée BRUTAL AFRICA - THE HEAVY METAL COWBOYS OF BOTSWANA le 13 septembre présentant quelques groupes metal originaires de ce pays du sud de l'Afrique. Les détails :

1. Crackdust - Deranged Psychopath
2. Crackdust - Desecrate
3. Metal Orizon - Ungazetted Mortuary
4. Metal Orizon - We're Rolling
5. Overthrust - Psychosomatic Torture
6. Overthrust - Slay the Spectator
7. PMMA - Imprisoned to Death
8. Stane - Dictator
9. Stane - Run For Your Life
10. Wrust - God of the Insane
11. Wrust - The Day of the Sacrifice		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEVOTION (Death Metal) rejoint Memento Mori pour la sortie d'un nouveau longue-durée au deuxième semestre 2020.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RUNESPELL (Black Metal) propose sur ce lien le morceau "All Thrones Perish II" issu de son prichain album Voice of Opprobrium à paraître le 6 septembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Firmament in Blood
2. Voice of Opprobrium
3. Wraithwoods
4. All Thrones Perish II
5. Wings of Fate
6. Ascendant		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE (Metalcore) sortira son nouvel opus Atonement le 16 août prochain. Une vidéo pour le titre "I Am Broken Too". Tracklist :

1. "Unleashed"
2. "The Signal Fire" [Featuring Howard Jones]
3. "Us Against the World"
4. "The Crownless King" [Featuring Chuck Billy]
5. "I Am Broken Too"
6. "As Sure As the Sun Will Rise"
7. "Know Your Enemy
8. "Take Control"
9. "Ravenous"
10. "I Can't Be the Only One"
11. "Bite the Hand That Feeds"

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOREZONE (Brutal Death) a signé sur Rising Nemesis Records pour la sortie le 24 août de son nouvel opus, le premier depuis dix ans, intitulé Implexaeon. Tracklist :

01 Arbitrary Perfection 4:17
02 Uprising the Tyrants 3:45
03 Haloworm Gargantuan 4:13
04 Superluminar Extinction 3:46
05 Aeon Ephemeral 5:11
06 Panzerterror 2:04
07 Quasar, Swallower of Light and Matter 6:05		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALCOHOLOCAUST (Black/Thrash) a posté à cette adresse le titre "Blasfémia Total". Les Portugais sortiront leur premier full-length Necro Apocalipse Bestial le 5 septembre sur Helldprod Records. Tracklist :

1. Solução Abismal
2. Speed Metal Tornado
3. Blasfémia Total
4. Bulldozer Infernal
5. Anti-Gótico
6. Necro Ritual
7. Hecatombe
8. Patrulha Do Thrash
9. Anti Sóbrio
10. Assalto Metálico		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOATESS (Doom/Stoner) propose ici le titre "Dunerider" en écoute. Celui-ci figurera sur le nouveau disque des Suédois, Blood and Wine, qui sortira le 27 septembre sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Goddess
2. Dead City
3. What Lies Beneath
4. Black Iron Mark
5. Dark Days
6. Dunerider
7. Jupiter Rising
8. Stampede
9. Blood and Wine		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REPTILIUM (Death Metal) vient de sortir son premier EP Conspiranoic. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp et visionner une "lyric video" pour le titre "Goat" ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SEMPITERNAL DUSK (Death/Doom) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Excavated Filth from Dimensional Incarnations" extrait de son nouvel album Cenotaph of Defectuous Creation qui sortira le 27 septembre chez Dark Descent. Tracklist :

1 Caverns of Aural Decay
2 Excavated Filth from Dimensional Incarnations
3 Orgiastic Feast Upon Martyred Flesh
4 Beneath the Emblems of Death
5 Refracted Suffering Through the Windows of Hell
6 Spears of Pestilence		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
6 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
06/08/2019 09:58
Super nouvelle pour Gorezone, hâte d'écouter ça !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Memoriam
 Memoriam
The Silent Vigil
2018 - Nuclear Blast Records		   
Tantara
 Tantara
Sum of Forces
2018 - Indie Recordings		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Goatess
 Goatess
Doom Metal / Stoner / Hard Rock - 2012 - Suède		   
Gorezone
 Gorezone
Chaotic Brutal Death/Grind - 1999 - Allemagne		   
Killswitch Engage
 Killswitch Engage
Killswitch en live - 1999 - Etats-Unis		   
Runespell
 Runespell
Black Metal - Australie		   
Sempiternal Dusk
 Sempiternal Dusk
2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Tantara
Sum of Forces
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
The Silent Vigil
Lire la chronique
Aeon Winds
Stormveiled
Lire la chronique
Wormrot
Abuse
Lire la chronique
Dagger Lust
Siege Bondage Adverse To Th...
Lire la chronique
Carnal Tomb
Abhorrent Veneration
Lire la chronique
Ceremony of Silence
Oútis
Lire la chronique
Torche
Admission
Lire la chronique
Sacred Reich
Awakening
Lire la chronique
Pentagram
First Daze Here (The Vintag...
Lire la chronique
Enforcer
Zenith
Lire la chronique
Morbid Messiah
Demoniac Paroxysm
Lire la chronique
Sacrilegia
The Triclavian Advent
Lire la chronique
Superstition
The Anatomy Of Unholy Trans...
Lire la chronique
Brutus
Nest
Lire la chronique
Hate Eternal
Upon Desolate Sands
Lire la chronique
Suicide Forest
Suicide Forest
Lire la chronique
Torso
Demonic Vomiting (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Disowning
Human Cattle
Lire la chronique
Sanguisugabogg
Pornographic Seizures (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ghostemane
Fear Network (EP)
Lire la chronique
Förgjord
Ilmestykset
Lire la chronique
Mass Infection
Shadows Became Flesh
Lire la chronique
Forlorn Hope
Over the Hills
Lire la chronique
Délétère
Theovorator: Babelis Testam...
Lire la chronique
Chiens
Trendy Junky
Lire la chronique
Délétère
De Horae Leprae
Lire la chronique
Retour de vacances, et ZOU !
Lire le podcast
Enforced
At The Walls
Lire la chronique
Death Angel
Humanicide
Lire la chronique